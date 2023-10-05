Picking up all of Dervis’ Artifacts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes you on a tour through each of Baghdad’s districts and into the pockets of its wealthier citizens. Dervis tasks you with delivering these long-lost treasures in bundles, though we’re still working out what you get at the end of it all.

While you’re there, make sure to drop a Merchant Token or two with Dervis. He has some handy items for sale, and you may as well get them at a discount. Here’s where to find Dervis’ Artifacts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, broken up by district.

How to find Dervis Artifacts in AC Mirage

Each city region has Artifacts to find, even the Wilderness, though they won’t show up on your map until you get close to a settlement. You can open your map to see how many you’ve found and how many remain in your current region.

The navigation bar denotes Artifact holders with a golden hand icon. The icon tends to pop up once you’re within roughly 100 meters of a person with an Artifact. Several gold location markers showing points of interest will appear if you synchronize at a Viewpoint location, so if you need some extra help tracking Artifacts down, use those to point yourself in the right direction.

Approach the marked NPC, and pickpocket them. The pickpocketing minigame is more difficult with Artifact holders, as it shrinks the QTE’s success window significantly. Guards are usually hovering around these locations, too, meaning you might get caught and see your notoriety level increase. If you’re struggling too much, invest in the Pickpocket Master skill. You could also open the “options” menu, head to the “gameplay” tab, and toggle the automatic pickpocket setting on.

Dervis Artifacts rewards

Dervis requests Artifacts in groups of three — first three, then six, and then nine. He gives you upgrade materials when you hand over a certain amount — leather and ingots when you find six Artifacts, for example. Upgrading your equipment is a key part of staying alive, so it’s worth tracking the Artifacts down for the components alone.

Harbiyah Dervis Artifacts Locations

There are four Dervis’ Artifacts to pinch in Harbiyah, two in the eastern portion, one outside the city, and another near Damascus Prison.

Dyeing Factory Dervis’ Artifact location

The easiest Artifact to grab first is just to the east of Dervis’ shop, in the Dyeing Factory. Your target is in the southwestern corner.

Factory Dervis’ Artifact location

The second Artifact is just to the northeast of the factory, near a bridge.

Zubayidah Dervis’ Artifact location

Cross the bridge, and travel north through a field. You’ll reach a small station called the Ditch Sluice of the Fief; there are a few workers there, and one of them milling around has your next Artifact.

Damascus Gate Prison Dervis’ Artifact location

Travel to the Damascus Gate Prison entrance, and turn southeast. Your target is milling about just off the road, near a broken well. You’re near the gate to Abbasiyah now, so go ahead and travel south into that region for the next set of four Artifacts.

Abbasiyah Dervis Artifact Locations

There are four Dervis’ Artifacts in Abbasiyah. Three are clustered in the northern half, around a mosque, but one is further south near the pharmacy district.

The Four Markets Dervis’ Artifact location

You can grab this one almost as soon as you walk through the gateway from Harbiyah. The civilian moves around a bit, but she tends to linger under an archway on the road.

Hammam Dervis’ Artifact location #1

This one is just to the northwest of the Hammam. Your target is a worker messing around with some sale goods on the walkway near the water.

Hammam Dervis’ Artifact location #2

There aren’t really any outstanding characteristics for the third Artifact location. Travel southeast of the Hammam landmark, and you’ll find the holder near a large pile of brick rubble.

Dome of the Ass Dervis’ Artifact location

Travel south of the Pharmacy of Haylanah to find this one. The target is in an open area to the northwest of the Dome of the Ass.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectibles, consult our guides on finding Mysterious Shards, Enigmas, Gear Chests, and Lost Books. You can also take note of how long it takes to complete everything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.