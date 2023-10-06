‘A Life’s Work’ walkthrough in Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Where to find 3 pages

“A Life’s Work” is a Tale of Baghdad (that’s what Assassin’s Creed Mirage calls side quests) in the Abbasiyah district. You’re tasked with helping a scholar assemble his life’s work. You know what that means: fetch quest time! In this case, you have to find three pages.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide will explain how to start the “A Life’s Work” Tale of Baghdad and show you where to find all three pages.

How to start ‘A Life’s Work’ in AC Mirage

The starting point for “A Life’s Work” is located directly at the base of the Observatory viewpoint in Abbasiyah. You’ll want to talk to this guy:

His name is Al-Mahani. He’s a scholar. He’s aging and in dire health, and has two requests: to speak to his son (whom he had an argument with earlier that day) and to find all three pages of his life’s work. He’ll insist you find these pages before finding his son.

Walk with Al-Mahani for a little bit. He’ll eventually sit down to catch his breath on a bench.

Where to find the three pages in ‘A Life’s Work’

Only the first page shows up when you use Eagle Vision, which makes tracking down all three pages more difficult than finding traditional collectibles like Lost Books and Gear Chests.

The first page is located on top the building directly to the left of the bench, but oh no! The wind takes it away.

You’ll have to parkour after it. You can’t not catch up to it, though. It eventually comes to a stop at the building on the northeast corner of the Observatory.

The second page is located inside the Observatory, in the room directly behind the bench Al-Mahani is sitting on. You can’t simply walk into the building, though; the door is barred. Instead, loop around the back and move this bookshelf to the right:

Stand on top of it, and aim through the barred window. Throw a knife between the bars at the clamp on the door like so:

This will unlock the door, allowing you entry to the building. The second page is on a desk up the stairs.

The third page is located at the top of the tower. Simply scale the building as if you were going to synchronize with the viewpoint. You’ll find it on the desk by the armillary:

‘A Life’s Work’ dialogue choice outcome

When you go to return to Al-Mahani, you’ll find that the scholar has died. His son — who does not have a name beyond “Al-Mahani’s Son” — is there, and wants to talk to you. You can choose from two dialogue options in the ensuing conversation:

“The treatise mattered most.”

“You mattered most.”

If you choose the treatise, Al-Mahani’s son will get mad at his dad and storm off. Choose him, and he’ll get mad at you — and storm off. Your decision has no tangible effect on the game. You’ll get a skill point either way and the “A Life’s Work” Tale of Baghdad will be complete.