Joy Beneath Weeping Palms solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“Joy Beneath Weeping Palms” is an Enigma in the Wilderness region in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Wilderness district’s Joy Beneath Weeping Palms clue and then where to find the treasure.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma solution and treasure location

The Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma is located on the south side of the city walls in a small cemetery. Solving it rewards you with the Green Hidden One dye.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma location

On the south side of the city, and south-southeast of the Bazaar, you’ll pass through Gate of the Mills. A little west of there, you’ll find a small cemetery. A little removed, there’s a mausoleum(?) standing on its own. You’ll find the Enigma clue next to the tomb below the structure.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma solution and treasure location

The clue is a drawing of the date palm farm to the south.

From the cemetery, follow the road south and you’ll pass through the middle of the farm. When you hit the intersection, turn right (west) — remember that Arabic maps tend to be south-up. A little way down the road, you’ll pass a house. Turn south and cut across the field.

The Green Hidden One dye is buried under some rocks next to a blanket near the irrigation channel (falaj) a little farther to the south.

