 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Solve this Wilderness Enigma puzzle

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma Clue Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

“Joy Beneath Weeping Palms” is an Enigma in the Wilderness region in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Baghdad. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma guide will tell you where to find the Wilderness district’s Joy Beneath Weeping Palms clue and then where to find the treasure.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma solution and treasure location

Assassin’s Creed Mirage map with Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma and treasure marked Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

The Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma is located on the south side of the city walls in a small cemetery. Solving it rewards you with the Green Hidden One dye.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma location

Assassin’s Creed Mirage image showing the location of the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

On the south side of the city, and south-southeast of the Bazaar, you’ll pass through Gate of the Mills. A little west of there, you’ll find a small cemetery. A little removed, there’s a mausoleum(?) standing on its own. You’ll find the Enigma clue next to the tomb below the structure.

Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma solution and treasure location

The clue is a drawing of the date palm farm to the south.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage image showing the location of the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma treasure Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

From the cemetery, follow the road south and you’ll pass through the middle of the farm. When you hit the intersection, turn right (west) — remember that Arabic maps tend to be south-up. A little way down the road, you’ll pass a house. Turn south and cut across the field.

The Green Hidden One dye is buried under some rocks next to a blanket near the irrigation channel (falaj) a little farther to the south.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectibles, consult our guides on finding Mysterious Shards, Gear Chests, Enigmas, and Lost Books. You can also take note of how long it takes to complete everything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

  1. Polygon
  2. Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides
  3. Gear chest locations
  4. Enigma locations
  5. Lost Book locations
  6. Mysterious Shard locations

Loading comments...

The Latest

Reap from the Ruins solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Redfall gets its long-awaited performance mode on Xbox

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

More game studios are changing the industry by unionizing

By Nicole Carpenter

Surprise! Dicks: The Musical is actually a meta comedy masterpiece

By Siddhant Adlakha
/ new

‘A Life’s Work’ walkthrough in Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Where to find 3 pages

By Ari Notis
/ new

You can finally change your name in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon