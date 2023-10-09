How to locate the Excavation Site in Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s ‘Find the Missing Brother’ quest

Locating the Excavation Site is central to the “Find the Missing Brother” quest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Part of a larger quest arc in the Abbasiyah district, upon finishing your preliminary investigation in the House of Wisdom, you’re told about a scholar that has disappeared, which means you’ll have to look for him.

This page explains where to find the Excavation Site location and discovering the clues that follow.

How to locate the Excavation Site in AC Mirage

As part of the “Find the Missing Brother” quest, you’ll given the following ‘Excavation Site Map’ to help you find the location you’re looking for.

The Excavation Site location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is just southwest of the city of Baghdad. As per the map, you’ll want to exit the Abbasiyah district and go across the desert dunes until you reach an oasis.

Upon arriving at this small body of water, you’ll notice a structure that you can climb, which also acts as a sync point/fast travel point. From there, continue heading southwest until you reach the Excavation Site.

Find the Missing Brother ‘Investigate the site’ chest locations

Once you’re at the Excavation Site, the quest objectives will change, and you’re asked to look for clues hidden in chests. There are three in the area, and they’ll have an orange highlight if you ping the map:

There’s one in the very center of the dig site. It’s placed on a wooden platform. Another can be found at the elevated section at the back, which has an armored guard. The third is in the southern corner of the site. You’ll need to move the shelf to find the chest. In our case, it’s also the container that had the next clue (more on this later).

Grid View Chest location 1. Image: Ubisoft via Polygon

Chest location 2. Image: Ubisoft via Polygon

Chest location 3. Image: Ubisoft via Polygon

Take note that this area has around half a dozen guards, though you should be able to eliminate most of them by way of skilful assassinations. If ever you’re worried, you can talk to the mercenaries near the entrance. Paying them one Power Token allows them to fight the guards if you get spotted.

From here, the note with the clue says that the missing person is in the Bimaristan, which is back in the Abbasiyah district. Continue tracking the quest so that the next tasks remain marked on your map.

