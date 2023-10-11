Follow the Fiery Trail quest walkthrough in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“Follow the Fiery Trail” is an investigation in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that starts the first time you approach Baghdad’s House of Wisdom — probably as part of Ali’s request to check on Ahmad there. Basim will comment on smoke rising from the area and, as you enter, you’ll learn that some ruffians recently burned some books. You’ll get a new investigation and an objective to find the Caretaker of Books.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Follow the Fiery Trail walkthrough will explain how to begin the investigation, how to find the Caretaker of Books, what to look for in the Scriptorium, and how to track down and assassinate the Corrupt Scholar.

The Caretaker of Books

Guards have locked down the upper floors of the House of Wisdom, so you’ll have to be either stealthy or stabby as you search for the Caretaker of Books in his office in the southwest wing.

Your access point is an open window on the southwest wall. Climb up the scaffolding and hop through.

Use the rafters and anything else you can reach to make your way southeast to the second flight of stairs. When you reach them, you’ll be directly above where you’ll find the Caretaker’s office on the first floor.

There are two clues to find: one by examining the Caretaker’s body, and the other by seeing that he wrote Scriptorium in blood on the floor.

Back outside, it’s time to head to the Scriptorium to find out why the Caretaker of Books wrote this place’s name in blood.

The Scriptorium

When you reach the Scriptorium across the river to the east-northeast, work around to the northeast side. If you climb to the roof there, you’ll be able to eliminate the marksman preventing you from using Enkidu.

There will be a handful of guards (including a key-carrying captain) to the north side who will helpfully be talking about exactly what you need to know — someone is being held prisoner and the guard captain might have the key. If you wait a little bit, the captain will make his way up to a balcony right below where the marksman was — a great place to assassinate him and loot the Scriptorium key. (There’s also a gear chest inside the room behind him.)

The locked door that key opens is across the courtyard to the west. Inside, you’ll find Hunayn the Translator who will give you some information about his work and his captor — a woman named Zahra.

Search Hunayn the Translator’s quarters

Basim will send Hunayn away and you’ll be left to search his quarters. You’re looking for Hunayn’s Note by the book, An Orderly Poem to the left of the door you just unlocked, and the Book Deliveries list at the top of the stairs.

Find proof of Zahra’s involvement within The Order

From the Scriptorium, you’ll head southeast to Zahra’s personal residence in the Scholar’s Estate.

On the south side of the estate, look for a breakable lattice over a second floor window. Climb over to it and smash your way inside. You’ll find an Incriminating Letter just out in the open on the first floor.

All that’s left is to wait on the rooftop for the scholar to return.

Assassinate Zahra The Corrupt Scholar

Zahra will shout some orders to her servants and guards once she gets home.

Very shortly after that, she’ll head over and start training alone with her practice dummy on the northeast side of the estate. If you’re careful, you can take her out without anyone even seeing you. All that’s left is to leave the Scholar’s estate.

Killing her closes The Book Burner case and completes Follow the Fiery Trail.

