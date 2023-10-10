Pickpocketing is one of the first skills you learn in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and it never stops being a useful one. Whether you want to get a little extra cash, a key item for a quest, or one of Dervis’ Artifacts, it’s always helpful to have light fingers (and an escape route in mind). Here’s how to pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, covering everything you need to know to grab a fresh purse — and get away cleanly.

How to pickpocket in AC Mirage

Firstly, approach slowly from the back. If a guard is on alert and looking at you, you won’t be able to pickpocket them. If you’re pickpocketing a civilian, though, they’re likely not paying you any mind, so this part is easier, but it’s still better to be careful.

When you get close enough, a prompt will appear on screen with a red icon warning that this is, in fact, stealing. It’ll tell you which button to press depending what controller you’re using, but it’s E on PC.

When you press the key, a diamond will appear as a warning that you’re about to enter a quick-time event (QTE). A smaller blue diamond will indicate when to press the button again. The outer diamond will shrink. Your goal is to press the prompt again when the outer diamond lines up within the inner diamond. That will allow you to pull off a successful pickpocket.

Move away, because the target will realize their object is missing after a few seconds and start looking around — and could even call for guards. (If you do get caught, consult our guide on how to reduce notoriety in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.)

Tips for pickpocketing in AC Mirage

You can use eagle vision to highlight civilians who carry an item you can pickpocket. Their purses will glow gold, making it easier to pick your target.

Pickpocketing is a quieter alternative to assassination and doesn’t leave a body that can be found by guards. That means that when you’re sneaking into restricted areas and trying to find keys, it can often be easier to pickpocket them than to kill their carrier outright.

The difficulty of the QTE — i.e. the size of the timing diamond — will vary depending on how alert the victim is. A civilian will probably be easy to pickpocket, while guards can be more tricky.

You can unlock a skill that will make pickpocketing easier: Pickpocket Master. It’s about halfway down the Trickster tree and costs four skill points. It will make the window wider, giving you more time to successfully pull off a pickpocket.

If you fail the QTE, the victim will realize you tried to pickpocket them. If you’re pickpocketing a guard, they will immediately become hostile, while a civilian will shout for a guard. You can usually get away from the latter before a guard arrives, but it’s best not to hang around if you can help it.

If you are successful, don’t forget to move away and blend in to avoid being caught after the fact.

Pickpocketing civilians can be a source of Merchant or Scholar Tokens. You can also receive money (or trinkets that you can sell for money).

Finally, if you’re struggling or simply not interested in doing the pickpocketing QTE, you can turn it off completely within the options menu. In the Gameplay tab, set “Guaranteed Pickpocket” to on. This automates the pickpocketing QTE.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage explainers, consult our guides on finding Mysterious Shards, Gear Chests, Enigmas, Dervis’ Artifacts, and Lost Books.