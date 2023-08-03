Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin Class Overview

Baldur’s Gate 3 has 12 classes for you to choose from when you create your character. A Paladin is a versatile melee warrior who fights, smites, and does what’s right — most of the time.

Paladins are bound to uphold justice as they have taken a holy vow to stand against evil. They train their combat prowess to fight the wicked and protect the innocent. In doing so, they need to increase their Strength, their primary ability score.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Paladin class, and see if it’s the right class for you.

Paladin class features

Hit Points

Hit Dice — 1d10

— 1d10 Hit Points at 1st level — 10 + your Constitution Modifier

— 10 + your Constitution Modifier Hit Points at higher levels — 6 + your Constitution Modifer per paladin level after 1st

Actions

You’ll have one of four actions depending on your subclass.

Oath of the Ancients — Healing Radiance

— Healing Radiance Oath of Devotion — Holy Rebuke

— Holy Rebuke Oath of Vengeance — Inquisitor’s Might

— Inquisitor’s Might Oathbreaker — Spiteful Suffering

Proficiencies

Weapons — Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons

Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons Armor — Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields

— Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields Skills — Choose two from Athletics, Insight, Intimidation, Medicine, Persuasion, and Religion.

— Choose two from Athletics, Insight, Intimidation, Medicine, Persuasion, and Religion. Saving Throws — Charisma and Wisdom

Paladin subclasses

The Paladin has a total of four subclasses, three of which are unlocked at the beginning of the game. During character creation, you must take a sacred oath by vowing to stay on the path of righteousness. The final subclass can be unlocked once you’ve broken your oath and you’ve veered off of the path.

Oath of the Ancients

Paladins who have taken the Oath of the Ancients follow the principles of good, pushing aside any concern for law or chaos. They fight against despair and try to preserve the joy and beauty of the world. By taking the Oath of the Ancients, you’ll gain the action “Healing Radiance,” which will heal yourself and all nearby allies. You’ll also gain the subclass feature “Oath of the Ancient Tenets,” which is what you’ll need to abide by.

Oath of Devotion

Paladins who have have taken the Oath of Devotion can be seen as the knights in shining armor as they’re honest law-abiding warriors. By taking the Oath of Devotion, you’ll gain the action “Holy Rebuke,” which will grant an ally an aura that deals Radiant damage to anyone who hits them with a melee attack. You must also abide the “Oath of Devotion Tenets,” which is your subclass feature.

Oath of Vengeance

Paladins who have taken the Oath of Vengeance seek to punish those who have committed heinous sins. They sacrifice their own purity to bring about justice. By taking the Oath of Vengeance, you’ll gain the action “Inquisitor’s Might,” which will cause your attacks to deal an additional 2 Radiant damage and daze enemies. You’ll follow your subclass feature, the “Oath of Vengeance Tenets.”

Oathbreaker

The Oathbreaker is a hidden subclass that is only available to those who have broken their oath. Once you’ve broken your oath, you’ll be visited by the Oathbreaker Knight, who’ll inform you of your actions and wait for you in your camp. After speaking with them, you can choose to become an Oathbreaker or pay a fee of 2000 gold to retake your oath. As an Oathbreaker, you’ll gain the action “Spiteful Suffering,” which will deal Necrotic damage to enemies and make them vulnerable to attacks.

