Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock Class Overview Guide

The Warlock is one of twelve classes in Baldur’s Gate 3. Warlocks are extreme knowledge-seekers who are willing to form a pact with otherwordly beings in order to gain ancient secrets that’ll bolster their magical arsenal.

To deal with such powerful creatures, Warlocks need to have strong mental power. They need to be able to make a deal with the devil and survive. As such, their primary ability score is Charisma.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Warlock class, and see if it’s the class you want to start with.

Warlock class features

Hit Points

Hit Dice — 1d8 per warlock level

1d8 per warlock level Hit Points at 1st Level — 8 + your Constitution modifier

— 8 + your Constitution modifier Hit Points at higher levels — 5 + your Constitution modifier per warlock level after 1st

Cantrips

The Warlock starts with two cantrips from the Warlock cantrip list.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock Cantrips Cantrip Description Cantrip Description Blade Ward Take only half the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks Bone Chill Prevent the target from healing until your next turn. An undead target receives Disadvantage on Attack Rolls. Eldritch Blast Conjure 1 beam(s) of crackling energy. Friends Gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature. Mage Hand Create a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects. Minor Illusion Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate. Poison Spray Project a puff of noxious gas. True Strike Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll.

Spells

The Warlock starts with two spells from the Warlock spell list, two of which are exclusive to your subclass.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock Spells Spells Description Spells Description Armor of Agathys Gain 5 temporary hitpoints and deal 5 Cold damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attack. Arms of Hadar Prevent targets from using reactions. Burning Hands Each flammable target is hit with 3-18 Fire damage. (The Fiend exclusive) Charm Person Charm a humanoid to prevent it from attacking you. You gain Advantage on Charisma Checks in dialogue. Command Command a creature to flee, move closer, freeze, drop to the ground or drop its weapon. (The Fiend exclusive) Dissonant Whispers Frighten a creature: it will be easier to hit and cannot move. (The Great Old One exclusive) Expeditious Retreat Gain Dash immediately and as a bonus action on each of your turns until this spell ends. Faerie Fire All targets within the light turn visible, and Attack Rolls against them have advantage. (The Archfey exclusive) Hellish Rebuke React to your next attacker with flames that deal 2-20 Fire damage. Hex Make your attacks deal an addition 1-6 Necrotic damage to the target and give it Disadvantage on an Ability of your choosing. Protection from Evil and Good Protect an ally against the attacks and powers of aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead. Tasha's Hideous Laughter Leave a creature Prone with laughter, without the ability to get up. (The Great Old One exclusive) Sleep Put creatures into a magical slumber. Select targets up to a combined 24 hit points. (The Archfey exclusive) Witch Bolt Link yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning. Deal an additional 1-12 Lightning damage each turn by activating it.

Actions

Warlocks have one action, “Fey Presence,” which is exclusive to The Archfey subclass.

Features

Warlock Spell Slot — Used to cast Warlock spells, which can be regained by taking a short rest

Proficiencies

Weapons — Simple Weapons

— Simple Weapons Armor — Light Armor

— Light Armor Saving Throws — Wisdom and Charisma

— Wisdom and Charisma Skills — Choose two skills from Arcana, Deception, History, Intimidation, Investigation, Nature, and Religion

Warlock subclasses

The Warlock has a total of three subclasses, which are unlocked at at the beginning of the game. During character creation, you must pick the otherworldy patron that you’ve decided to serve.

The Fiend

Warlocks with The Fiend subclass have struck a deal with a hellish fiend who strives for corruption and destruction. If you forge a pact with a fiend, you’ll receive a feature exclusive to The Fiend called “Dark One’s Blessing,” which will grant you four temporary hit points whenever you defeat a hostile creature.

The Fiend also has two exclusive spells — Burning Hands and Command.

The Great Old One

Those serving The Great Old One are bound to a mysterious being from the Far Realm, who might not even know you exist, The Great Old One will grant you a feature exclusive to this subclass called “Mortal Reminder,” which will frighten a creature and any nearby enemies after you land a critical hit unless they succeed a Wisdom saving throw.

The Great Old One also has two exclusive spells — Dissonant Whispers and Tasha’s Hideous Laughter.

The Archfey

If you choose The Archfey as your subclass, your patron is a lord or lady of the fey, a creature from before the time of mortal races. If you’re bound to The Archfey, you’ll gain an action named “Fey Presence,” which will charm or frighten nearby foes.

The Archfey also has two exclusive spells — Faerie Fire and Sleep.

