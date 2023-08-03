Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger Class Overview

Baldur’s Gate 3 has 12 classes for you to choose from when you create your character. A Ranger is a warrior who can fight from range or get up close and personal.

Rangers focus on using techniques to track and hunt their favored foes. They protect the borderlands by defeating the beings that pose a threat on the edge of civilization. As Rangers are agile hunters that must trek the dangerous wilderness, their primary ability score is Dexterity.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Ranger class, and see if it’s the right class for you.

Ranger class features

Hit Points

Hit Dice — 1d10

1d10 Hit Points at 1st level — 10 + your Constitution modifier

— 10 + your Constitution modifier Hit Points at higher levels — 6 + your Constitution modifier per ranger level after 1st

Favored Enemy

At level one, your Ranger is an expert at a one type of enemy. Studying and tracking a certain set of creatures will grant you specific abilities.

Bounty Hunter — Find Familiar (Summon a familiar, a fey spirit that takes an animal form of your choosing)

— Find Familiar (Summon a familiar, a fey spirit that takes an animal form of your choosing) Keeper of the Veil — Protection from Evil and Good (Protect an ally against the attacks and power of aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead) and Find Familiar

Protection from Evil and Good (Protect an ally against the attacks and power of aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead) and Find Familiar Mage Breaker — True Strike (Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll) and Find Familiar

— True Strike (Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll) and Find Familiar Ranger Knight — Find Familiar

— Find Familiar Sanctified Stalker — Sacred Flame (Engulf a target in a flame-like radiance) and Find Familiar

Natural Explorer

Your Ranger is adept at traveling and surviving in one specific natural environment. You can gain a cantrip, a spell, or maybe even both depending on your particular region.

Beast Tamer — Sacred Flame and Find Familiar

— Sacred Flame and Find Familiar Urban Tracker — Sacred Flame

— Sacred Flame Wasteland Wanderer: Cold — Sacred Flame

— Sacred Flame Wasteland Wanderer: Fire — Sacred Flame

— Sacred Flame Wasted Wanderer: Poison — Sacred Flame

Proficiencies

Weapons — Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons

Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons Armor — Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields

— Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields Skills — Choose three from Animal Handling, Athletics, Insight, Investigation, Nature, Perception, Stealth, and Survival

Choose three from Animal Handling, Athletics, Insight, Investigation, Nature, Perception, Stealth, and Survival Saving Throws — Strength, Dexterity

Ranger subclasses

The Ranger has a total of three subclasses, which are unlocked at level three. You’ll fall under one of three clasic ranger archetypes:

Beast Master

Beast Masters act as a bridge between civilization and the beasts lying in the wilderness. You’ll build a bond with an animal companion where in and out of combat. Beast Masters gain one action — Ranger’s Companion. This will let you gain a beast companion that will fight alongside you.

Gloom Stalker

Gloom Stalkers stay in the shadows and embrace the darkness. They swiftly ambush their foes without leaving a trace. Gloom Stalkers gain a multitude of subclass features, actions, and spells.

Subclass Features

Dread Ambusher — You gain a +3 bonus to Initiative, and on the first turn of combat, your movement speed increases by 3m, and you can make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage.

— You gain a +3 bonus to Initiative, and on the first turn of combat, your movement speed increases by 3m, and you can make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage. Superior Darkvision — Can see in the dark up to 24 meters.

Actions

Dread Ambusher: Hide — Hide from enemies by succeeding Stealth checks.

— Hide from enemies by succeeding Stealth checks. Umbral Shroud — Wrap yourself in shadows to become Invisible if you are obscured.

Spells

Disguise Self — Magically change all aspects of your appearance.

Hunter

Hunters are expert slayers that use specialized techniques to face any threat. If you choose to be a Hunter, you’ll need to pick your specialization with Hunter’s Prey:

Colossus Slayer — Once per turn, your weapon attack deals an extra 1d8 damage if the target is below its hit point maximum.

Once per turn, your weapon attack deals an extra 1d8 damage if the target is below its hit point maximum. Giant Killer — If a Large or bigger creature attacks you, you can use your reaction to make a melee attack.

— If a Large or bigger creature attacks you, you can use your reaction to make a melee attack. Horde Breaker — Target two creatures standing close to each other, attacking them in quick succession.

