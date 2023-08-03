Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer Class Overview

Baldur’s Gate 3 has 12 classes for you to choose from when you create your character. The Sorcerer is ranged spellcaster with a power looking to be unleashed.

Sorcerers have a little less magical prowess than their Wizard counterparts, but make up for it by using their power flexibly. They use their willpower to command the magic swelling inside themselves. In doing so, a Sorcerer’s primary ability score is Charisma.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Sorcerer class, and see if it’s the class you want to start with.

Sorcerer class features

Hit Points

Hit Dice — 1d6

— 1d6 Hit Points at 1st level — 6 + your Constitution Modifier

— 6 + your Constitution Modifier Hit Points at higher levels — 4 + your Constitution Modifier per sorcerer level after 1st

Cantrips

Sorcerers start with four cantrips from the Sorcerer cantrip list.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer Cantrips Cantrip Description Cantrip Description Acid Splash Throw a bubble of acid that damages each creature it htis. Blade Ward Take only half the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks. Bone Chill Prevent the target from healing until your next turn. An undead target receives Disadvantage on Attack Rolls. Dancing Lights Illuminate a 9m radius. Fire Bolt Hurl a mote of fire. Friends Gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature. Light Infuse an object with an aura of light. Mage Hand Create a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects. Minor Illusion Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate. Poison Spray Project a puff of noxious gas. Ray of Frost Reduces the target's movement speed by 3m. Shocking Grasp The target cannot use reactions. This spell ahs Advantage on creatures with metal armor. True Strike Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll.

Spells

Sorcerers start with two spells from the Sorcerer spell list.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer Spells Spell Description Spell Description Burning Hands Each flammable target is hit with 3-18 Fire damage. Charm Person Charm a humanoid to prevent it from attacking you. You gain Advantage on Charisma Checks in dialogue. Chromatic Orb Hurl a sphere that deals 3-24 Thunder damage and possibly creates a surface on impact. Alternatively, choose a different type of damage. Color Spray Blind creatures up to a combined 33 hit points. Disguise Self Magically change all aspects of your appearance. Enhance Leap Triple a creature's jumping distance. Expeditious Retreat Gain Dash immediately and as a bonus action on each of your turns until this spell ends. False Life Gain 7 temporary hit points. Feather Fall You and nearby allies gain Immunity to Falling Damage. Fog Cloud The cloud Blinds and Heavily Obscures creatures within it. Ice Knife Throw a shard of ice that deals 1-10 Piercing damage. It explodes and deals 2-12 Cold damage to anyone nearby. It leaves an ice surface. Mage Armor Protect a target from attacks: increase its Armor class to 13 + its Dexterity modifier. Magic Missile Shoot 3 magical darts, each dealing 2-5 Force damage. They always hit their target. Ray of Sickness Possibly Poisons the target. Shield When you are about to be hit by an enemy, increase your Armor Class by 5. You take no damage from Magic Missile. Sleep Put creatures into a magical slumber. Select targets up to a combined 24 hit points. Thunderwave Release a wave of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects. Witch Bolt Link yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning. Deal an additional 1-12 Lightning damage each turn by activating it.

Features

Level 1 Spell Slots — You gain two level 1 spell slots, which are restored on a Long Rest.

Proficiencies

Weapons — Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows

— Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows Skills — Choose two skills from Arcana, Deception, Insight, intimidation, Persuasion, and Religion

Choose two skills from Arcana, Deception, Insight, intimidation, Persuasion, and Religion Saving Throws — Charisma and Constitution

Sorcerer subclasses

The Sorcerer has a total of three subclasses, which are unlocked at the beginning of the game. During character creation, you must choose your sorcerous origin, which is where your innate magic comes from.

Wild Magic

Sorcerers with the Wild Magic subclass have powers that come from wild forces of chaos. Your Sorcerer has been exposed to a form of raw magic that has welled up inside you, waiting to be unleashed. You’ll gain two subclass features:

Tides of Chaos — Activate to gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw.

— Activate to gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw. Wild Magic — Wild magic stems from the forces of chaos. It churns within the sorcerers that wield it, waiting to burst free.

Draconic Bloodline

If you choose the Draconic Bloodline subclass, your Sorcerer harnesses their magical prowess from draconic magic that has intertwined with your blood or your ancestors’ blood. You’ll gain two subclass features:

Draconic Resilience: Hit Points — Your hit point maximum increases by 1 for each Sorcerer level.

— Your hit point maximum increases by 1 for each Sorcerer level. Draconic Resilience — Dragon-like scales cover parts of your skin. When you aren’t wearing armor, your base Armor Class is 13.

You’ll also be able to choose your Dragon Ancestor, which will follow along with the Dragonborn subraces. You must choose either Red, Black, Blue, White, Green, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Copper, or Brass as each will come with their own respective spell and resistance.

Storm Sorcery

For those with the Storm Sorcery subclass, your innate magic comes form the power of elemental air. Either you or your lineage have experienced the dangers of a tempest, and the magic of the storm influences your very being. The Storm Sorcery subclass comes with one additional feature:

Tempestuous Magic — After you cast a Level 1 spell or higher, you can Fly as a bonus action until the end of your turn without receiving Opportunity Attacks.

For more information on the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, consult our overviews on the Barbarian, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Fighter, Monk, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Warlock, and Wizard classes. If you’re stumped by the choice, consult our guide on what class to start with.