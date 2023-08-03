Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue Class Overview

Baldur’s Gate 3 has 12 classes for you to choose from when you create your character. The Rogue specializes in stealth and taking down targets from range and up-close.

Rogues are agile hunters who weave in and out of focus as they eliminate their foes. To do so, they’ll need Dexterity, which is also their primary ability score.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Rogue class, and see if it’s the right class for you.

Rogue class features

Hit Points

Hit Dice — 1d8

— 1d8 Hit Points at 1st level — 8 + your Constitution modifier

— 8 + your Constitution modifier Hit Points at higher levels — 5 + your Constitution modifier per rogue level after 1st

Actions

Rogues can perform Sneak Attacks from melee and range. Sneak Attacks will allow you to deal extra damage to a foe you have Advantage against. It’ll also work if you have an ally within 1.5m of the target and you don’t have Disadvantage.

Proficiencies

Weapons — Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords

— Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords Armor — Light Armor

— Light Armor Skills — Choose four from Acrobatics, Athletics, Deception, Insight, Intimidation, Investigation, Perception, Performance, Persuasion, Sleight of Hand, and Stealth

— Choose four from Acrobatics, Athletics, Deception, Insight, Intimidation, Investigation, Perception, Performance, Persuasion, Sleight of Hand, and Stealth Saving Throws — Dexterity, Intelligence

Rogue subclasses

The Rogue has a total of three subclasses, which are unlocked at level three. Rogue subclasses follow your approach to combat and preferred techniques.

Thief

Thieves are slightly different than your typical purse-snatching criminal as they’re professional treasure seekers and delvers. They’ll use their prowess in stealth and larceny to get whatever their heart desires. As a Thief, you’ll gain two subclass features:

Fast Hands — Gain an additional bonus action.

— Gain an additional bonus action. Second-Story Work — You’ve mastered the art of falling and gain resistance to Falling damage.

Arcane Trickster

Arcane Tricksters use magic to improve on their ability to lurk in the shadows. They use enhancement and illusion magic to surprise their opponents. As an Arcane Trickster, you’ll gain a multitude of cantrips and spells.

Cantrips

You’ll gain Mage Hand, which will allow you to create a spectral hand that can interact with objects, and you can choose two additional cantrips from the table below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Arcane Trickster Cantrips Cantrip Description Cantrip Description Acid Splash Throw a bubble of acid that damages each creature it hits. Blade Ward Take only half the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks. Bone Chill Prevent the target from healing until your next turn. An undead target receives Disadvantage on Attack Rolls. Dancing Lights Illuminate a 9m radius. Fire Bolt Hurl a mote of fire. Friends Gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature. Light Infuse an object with an aura of light. Minor Illusion Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate. Poison Spray Project a puff of noxious gas. Ray of Frost Reduce the target's movement speed by 3m. Shocking Grasp The Target cannot use reactions. This spell has Advantage on creatures with metal armor. True Strike Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll.

Spells

You can choose two spells from the table below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Arcane Trickster Spells Spell Description Spell Description Charm Person Charm a humanoid to prevent it from Attacking you. You gain Advantage on Charisma Checks in dialogue. Color Spray Blind creatures up to a certain HP threshold. Disguise Self Magically change all aspects of your appearance. Tasha's Hideous Laughter Leave a creature Prone with laughter, without the ability to get up. Sleep Put creatures into a magical slumber.

In addition to the two spells, you can choose one spell from the Wizard spell list.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard Spells Spell Description Spell Description Burning Hands Each flammable target is hit with 3-18 Fire damage. Charm Person Charm a humanoid to prevent it from attacking you. You gain Advantage on Charisma Checks in dialogue. Chromatic Orb Hurl a sphere that deals 3-24 Thunder damage and possibly creates a surface on impact. Alternatively, choose a different type of damage. Color Spray Blind creatures up to a combined 33 hit points. Disguise Self Magically change all aspects of your appearance. Expeditious Retreat Gain Dash immediately and as a bonus action on each of your turns until this spell ends. False Life Gain 7 temporary hit points. Feather Fall You and nearby allies gain Immunity to Falling Damage. Find Familiar Summon a familiar, a fey spirit that takes an animal form of your choosing. Fog Cloud The cloud Blinds and Heavily Obscures creatures within it. Grease Cover the ground in grease, slowing creatures within and possibly making them fall Prone. Ice Knife Throw a shard of ice that deals 1-10 Piercing damage. It explodes and deals 2-12 Cold damage to anyone nearby. It leaves an ice surface. Enhance Leap Triple a creature's jumping distance. Longstrider Increase a creature's movement speed by 3m. Mage Armor Protect a target from attacks: increase its Armor Class to 13 + its Dexterity modifier. Magic Missile Shoot 3 magical darts, each dealing 2-5 Force damage. They always hit their target. Protection from Evil and Good Protect an ally against the attacks and powers of abberations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead. Ray of Sickness Possibly Poisons the target. Shield When you are about to be hit by an enemy, increase your Armor Class by 5. You take no damage from Magic Missile. Sleep Put creatures into magical slumber. Select targets up to a combined 24 hit points. Tasha's Hideous Laughter Leave a creature Prone with laughter, without the ability to get up. Thunderwave Release a wave of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects. Witch Bolt Link yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning. Deal an additional 1-12 Lightning damage each turn by activating it.

Assassin

Assassins hone their craft of efficiently eliminating their targets. Those under the Assassin archetype are bounty hunters, spies, and hired killers. Assassins gain three subclass features:

Assasinate: Initiative — You have Advantage on Attack Rolls against creatures that haven’t taken a turn yet.

— You have Advantage on Attack Rolls against creatures that haven’t taken a turn yet. Assassinate: Ambush — Any successful Attack Roll against a Surprised creature is a Critical Hit.

— Any successful Attack Roll against a Surprised creature is a Critical Hit. Assassin’s Alacrity — You immediately restore your action and bonus action at the start of combat.

