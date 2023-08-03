Baldur’s Gate 3 Barbarian Class Overview

Baldurs Gate 3 has 12 classes for you to choose from when you create your character. The Barbarian is a melee class that emphasizes instinct, physicality, and rage.

Barbarians are all about hitting things. Hard. A Barbarian’s primary stat is, unsurprisingly, their Strength. Barbarians tend to be a frontline melee character.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Barbarian class, and see if it’s the class you want to start with.

Barbarian class features

Hit Points

Hit Dice — 1d12 per Barbarian level

1d12 per Barbarian level Hit Points at 1st Level — 12 + your Constitution modifier

— 12 + your Constitution modifier Hit Points at higher levels — 7 + your Constitution modifer per Barbarian level after 1st

Actions

Barbarians have the Rage action that increases their Strength, damage, and resistance to damage and also grants Advantage on Strength Checks and Saving Throws. They start with 1 charge of Rage per Long Rest.

Features

Barbarians gain Unarmored Defense that adds your Constitution modifier to your AC when not wearing armor.

Proficiencies

Weapons — Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Battleaxes, Handaxes, Light Hammers, Warhammers

— Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Battleaxes, Handaxes, Light Hammers, Warhammers Armor — Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields

— Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields Skills — Athletics, Insight, Perception, Religion

— Athletics, Insight, Perception, Religion Saving Throws — Strength, Constitution

Barbarian subclasses

Barbarians have three subclasses, which are unlocked at level 3.

Wildheart

Wildheart Barbarians attune to nature and beasts. (This is the Path of the Totem Warrior in pen-and-paper D&D.) When you select your subclass at level 3, they gain the Speak with Animals spell and choose a Bestial Heart that affects your Rage:

Bear Heart — gain Unrelenting Ferocity (1d8+2 healing), resistance to all damage except Psychic

— gain Unrelenting Ferocity (1d8+2 healing), resistance to all damage except Psychic Eagle Heart — gain Diving Strike (knock foes prone), foes have disadvantage on opportunity attacks, and use Dash as a bonus action

— gain Diving Strike (knock foes prone), foes have disadvantage on opportunity attacks, and use Dash as a bonus action Elk Heart — gain Primal Stampede (charge forward 30 feet attacking any enemies in the way), movement speed increases by 15 feet

— gain Primal Stampede (charge forward 30 feet attacking any enemies in the way), movement speed increases by 15 feet Tiger Heart — gain Tiger’s Bloodlust (attack 3 enemies at once), jump distance increases by 15 feet

— gain Tiger’s Bloodlust (attack 3 enemies at once), jump distance increases by 15 feet Wolf Heart — gain Inciting Howl (allies gain 10 feet of movement on next turn), allies have Advantage on melee attack rolls within 7 feet of you

Berserker

Berserker Barbarians are all about the glory of combat. When you choose the Berserker subclass, your Rage becomes a Frenzy instead. You get Frenzied Strike (make a second melee attack as a bonus action once per turn) and Enraged Throw (throw an item or creature for damage and to knock it prone).

Wild Magic

Wild Magic Barbarians are infused with arcane power. Going into a Rage causes a random magical effect. You also gain Magical Awareness that allows anyone within 10 feet of you to add their Proficiency Bonus to Saving Throws against spells.

