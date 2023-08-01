When will Baldur’s Gate 3 launch on PC?

Baldur’s Gate 3, a role-playing game in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, is set to finally exit early access on Windows PC on Aug. 3, 2023, with its PlayStation 5 release coming more than a month later (Sept. 6, 2023). The full launch will add a ton of new content, giving both newcomers and those who’ve played throughout early access reason to dive in.
Read on to find out when Baldur’s Gate 3 will release in your time zone.
What time will Baldur’s Gate 3 release on PC?
Baldur’s Gate 3 launches globally on PC on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:
- 8 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
- 11 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
- 12 p.m. BRT for Rio de Janeiro
- 4 p.m. BST for the U.K.
- 5 p.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris
- 11 p.m. MYT for Kuala Lumpur
- 12 a.m. JST on Aug. 4, 2023 for Tokyo
- 1 a.m. AEST on Aug. 4, 2023 for Sydney
- 3 a.m. NZST on Aug. 4, 2023 for Auckland
What’s new in Baldur’s Gate 3 full release?
Baldur’s Gate 3 will add a lot of new features with its full release. Here are some of the key additions coming with the 1.0 launch:
- Two new races — Half-Orcs, tough creatures that’ll refuse to go down and deal tons of damage on a critical hit, and Dragonborns, once enslaved creatures that can spew elemental breath from their mouths depending on their subrace.
- New class — The Monk is a new addition with the full release and comes with three subclasses.
- More subclasses — Each class available in the early access period is receiving at least one new subclass on launch. Some classes like the Cleric and Wizard are receiving multiple subclasses.
- Multiclassing — Your character can now gain a level in a new class that you didn’t choose during the character creation. However, your max character level is 12, so you won’t be able to reach 12 in one class if you decide to multiclass.
- The rest of the game — If you’ve played early access, you’ll know that you’ve played just a smidgen of what Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer, but that smidgen sure gave a lot. Act 2 and Act 3 will be available to play as well as some new content in Act 1.
