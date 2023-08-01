When will Baldur’s Gate 3 launch on PC?

Baldur’s Gate 3, a role-playing game in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, is set to finally exit early access on Windows PC on Aug. 3, 2023, with its PlayStation 5 release coming more than a month later (Sept. 6, 2023). The full launch will add a ton of new content, giving both newcomers and those who’ve played throughout early access reason to dive in.

Read on to find out when Baldur’s Gate 3 will release in your time zone.

What time will Baldur’s Gate 3 release on PC?

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches globally on PC on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT. Here’s when it will release in your time zone:

8 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 11 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 12 p.m. BRT for Rio de Janeiro

for Rio de Janeiro 4 p.m. BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 5 p.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 11 p.m. MYT for Kuala Lumpur

for Kuala Lumpur 12 a.m. JST on Aug. 4, 2023 for Tokyo

on for Tokyo 1 a.m. AEST on Aug. 4, 2023 for Sydney

on for Sydney 3 a.m. NZST on Aug. 4, 2023 for Auckland

What’s new in Baldur’s Gate 3 full release?

Baldur’s Gate 3 will add a lot of new features with its full release. Here are some of the key additions coming with the 1.0 launch: