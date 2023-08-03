Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard Class Overview

Baldurs Gate 3 has 12 classes for you to choose from when you create your character. The Bard is a performance-based caster that can play either offensive or support roles.

Bards mix music with magic to deal out damage like any other caster class, or to inspire (and occasionally heal) their allies. Their primary stat is Charisma.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Bard class, and see if it’s the class you want to start with.

Bard class features

Hit Points

Hit Dice — 1d8 per Bard level

1d8 per Bard level Hit Points at 1st Level — 8 + your Constitution modifier

— 8 + your Constitution modifier Hit Points at higher levels — 5 + your Constitution modifer per Bard level after 1st

Actions

Bards can grant allies Bardic Inspiration once per Long Rest. This works like the Guidance spell, but lets your allies roll a d6 instead of a d4.

Spells

Bards start with 2 level 1 Spell Slots per Long Rest.

Proficiencies

Weapons — Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords

— Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords Armor — Light Armor

— Light Armor Skills — Deception, Insight, Performance, Persuasion, Religion

— Deception, Insight, Performance, Persuasion, Religion Saving Throws — Charisma, Dexterity

Bard spells

Bards start with 2 cantrips from the Bard spell list.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard cantrip list Name Description Name Description Vicious Mockery Insult a creature: it has Disadvantage on its next Attack Roll (WIS Save) Blade Ward Take half damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks Mage Hand Create a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects True Strike Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll Friends Gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature Dancing Lights Illuminate a 30ft radius Light Infuse an object with an aura of light Minor Illusion Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate

Bards also start with two level 1 spell slots per long rest. They know four spells out of the list of 15.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard spell list Name Description Name Description Animal Friendship Convince a beast not to attack you (WIS Save) Bane Up to 3 creatures recieve a -1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws Charm Person Charm a humanoid to prevent it from attacking you. You gain Advantage on Charisma Checks in dialogue Cure Wounds 1d8+3 healing Disguise Self Magically change all aspects of your appearance Dissonant Whispers Frighten a creature for 2 turns and deal 3d6 Psychic damage Faerie Fire All targets within the light turn visible, and Attack Rolls against them have Advantage Feather Fall You and nearby allies gain Immunity to Falling damage Healing Word 1d4+3 healing Heroism Make yourself or a target immune to the Frightened condition and gain 5 temporary hit points each turn Longstrider Increase a creature's movement speed by 10ft. Sleep Put creatures into a magical slumber. Speak with Animals Gain the ability to comprehend and communicate with beasts Tasha's Hideous Laughter Leave a creature Prone with laughter, without the ability to get up Thunderwave Release a wafe of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects for 2d8 Thunder damage (CON Save)

Bard subclasses

At level 3, Bards can choose a subclass (called a College).

College of Lore

College of Lore Bards love stories — both hearing them and telling them. You gain Proficiency in the Arcana, Intimidation, and Sleight of Hand skills, as well as getting Cutting Words (use a Bardic Inspiration to subtract the roll from an enemy’s).

College of Valor

College of Valor Bards are a bit more heroic. Bardic Inspiration die can now be added to damage rolls Armor Class as well.

College of Swords

The College of Sword Bard fights as well with a weapon as they do their instrument. They can choose:

Slashing Flourish (melee) — attack up to two creatures at once

— attack up to two creatures at once Defensive Flourish (melee) — attack defensively, increasing your AC by 4 if you hit

— attack defensively, increasing your AC by 4 if you hit Defensive Flourish (ranged) — attack defensively, increasing your AC by 4 if you hit

— attack defensively, increasing your AC by 4 if you hit Mobile Flourish (melee) — thrust your weapon with enough force to push your target back 20ft. Afterwards, you can teleport to the target.

— thrust your weapon with enough force to push your target back 20ft. Afterwards, you can teleport to the target. Mobile Flourish (ranged) — Shoot a target with enough force to push your target back 20 feet. Afterwards, you can teleport to the target.

— Shoot a target with enough force to push your target back 20 feet. Afterwards, you can teleport to the target. Slashing Flourish (Ranged) — attack up to two creatures at once

For more information on the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, consult our overviews on the Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, Fighter, Monk, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard classes. If you’re stumped by the choice, consult our guide on what class to start with.