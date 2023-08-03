 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard Class Overview

Embrace the power of music

By Jeffrey Parkin
Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard class symbol Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Larian Studios via Polygon
Baldurs Gate 3 has 12 classes for you to choose from when you create your character. The Bard is a performance-based caster that can play either offensive or support roles.

Bards mix music with magic to deal out damage like any other caster class, or to inspire (and occasionally heal) their allies. Their primary stat is Charisma.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Bard class, and see if it’s the class you want to start with.

Bard class features

Hit Points

  • Hit Dice — 1d8 per Bard level
  • Hit Points at 1st Level — 8 + your Constitution modifier
  • Hit Points at higher levels — 5 + your Constitution modifer per Bard level after 1st

Actions

Bards can grant allies Bardic Inspiration once per Long Rest. This works like the Guidance spell, but lets your allies roll a d6 instead of a d4.

Spells

Bards start with 2 level 1 Spell Slots per Long Rest.

Proficiencies

  • Weapons — Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords
  • Armor — Light Armor
  • Skills — Deception, Insight, Performance, Persuasion, Religion
  • Saving Throws — Charisma, Dexterity

Bard spells

Bards start with 2 cantrips from the Bard spell list.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard cantrip list

Name Description
Name Description
Vicious Mockery Insult a creature: it has Disadvantage on its next Attack Roll (WIS Save)
Blade Ward Take half damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks
Mage Hand Create a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects
True Strike Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll
Friends Gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature
Dancing Lights Illuminate a 30ft radius
Light Infuse an object with an aura of light
Minor Illusion Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate

Bards also start with two level 1 spell slots per long rest. They know four spells out of the list of 15.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard spell list

Name Description
Name Description
Animal Friendship Convince a beast not to attack you (WIS Save)
Bane Up to 3 creatures recieve a -1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws
Charm Person Charm a humanoid to prevent it from attacking you. You gain Advantage on Charisma Checks in dialogue
Cure Wounds 1d8+3 healing
Disguise Self Magically change all aspects of your appearance
Dissonant Whispers Frighten a creature for 2 turns and deal 3d6 Psychic damage
Faerie Fire All targets within the light turn visible, and Attack Rolls against them have Advantage
Feather Fall You and nearby allies gain Immunity to Falling damage
Healing Word 1d4+3 healing
Heroism Make yourself or a target immune to the Frightened condition and gain 5 temporary hit points each turn
Longstrider Increase a creature's movement speed by 10ft.
Sleep Put creatures into a magical slumber.
Speak with Animals Gain the ability to comprehend and communicate with beasts
Tasha's Hideous Laughter Leave a creature Prone with laughter, without the ability to get up
Thunderwave Release a wafe of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects for 2d8 Thunder damage (CON Save)

Bard subclasses

At level 3, Bards can choose a subclass (called a College).

College of Lore

College of Lore Bards love stories — both hearing them and telling them. You gain Proficiency in the Arcana, Intimidation, and Sleight of Hand skills, as well as getting Cutting Words (use a Bardic Inspiration to subtract the roll from an enemy’s).

College of Valor

College of Valor Bards are a bit more heroic. Bardic Inspiration die can now be added to damage rolls Armor Class as well.

College of Swords

The College of Sword Bard fights as well with a weapon as they do their instrument. They can choose:

  • Slashing Flourish (melee) — attack up to two creatures at once
  • Defensive Flourish (melee) — attack defensively, increasing your AC by 4 if you hit
  • Defensive Flourish (ranged) — attack defensively, increasing your AC by 4 if you hit
  • Mobile Flourish (melee) — thrust your weapon with enough force to push your target back 20ft. Afterwards, you can teleport to the target.
  • Mobile Flourish (ranged) — Shoot a target with enough force to push your target back 20 feet. Afterwards, you can teleport to the target.
  • Slashing Flourish (Ranged) — attack up to two creatures at once

For more information on the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, consult our overviews on the Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, Fighter, Monk, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard classes. If you’re stumped by the choice, consult our guide on what class to start with.

