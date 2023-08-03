Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Class Overview

Baldurs Gate 3 has 12 classes for you to choose from when you create your character. The Druid is a caster class that focuses on nature magic (or magic from a nature deity).

Druids are a versatile caster class. They have plenty of defensive and offensive spells (and some healing, too), but starting at level 2, they can Wild Shape into animals for melee combat. Their primary stat is Wisdom.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Druid class, and see if it’s the class you want to start with.

Druid class features

Hit Points

Hit Dice — 1d8 per Druid level

1d8 per Druid level Hit Points at 1st Level — 8 + your Constitution modifier

— 8 + your Constitution modifier Hit Points at higher levels — 5 + your Constitution modifer per Druid level after 1st

Spells

Clerics start with two cantrips, and two level 1 Spell Slots per Long Rest.

Proficiencies

Weapons — Clubs, Daggers, Javelins, Maces, Quarterstaffs, Scimitars, Sickles, Spears

— Clubs, Daggers, Javelins, Maces, Quarterstaffs, Scimitars, Sickles, Spears Armor — Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields

— Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shields Skills — Animal Handling, Insight, Nature, Religion

— Animal Handling, Insight, Nature, Religion Saving Throws — Wisdom, Intelligence

Druid spells

Druids start with two cantrips from the Druid spell list.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Cantrips Name Description Name Description Guidance The target gains a +1d4 bonus to Ability Checks Poison Spray Project a puff of noxious gas (CON Save) Produce Flame A flame in your hand sheds light in a 30ft radius and deals 1-8 Fire damage when thrown Resistance Make a target more resistant to spell effects and conditions with a 1d4 bonus to Saving Throws Shillelagh Your staff or club becomes magical Thorn Whip PUlls the target 10ft closer to you

Druids also start with two level 1 spell slots per long rest. They can only prepare four spells out of the list of 14.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid spells Name Description Name Description Create or Destroy Water Call forth rain or destroy a water-based surface Charm Person Charm a humanoid to prevent it from attacking you. You gain Advantage on Charisma Checks in dialogue Entangle Create a vine surface, slowing down creatures, possibly Entangling them Fog Cloud Blind and Heavily Obscure creatures within a 15ft radius cloud Goodberry Conjure 4 magical berries that grant 1d4 hit points of healing Faerie Fire All targets within the light turn visible, and Attack Rolls against them have Advantage Longstrider Increase a creature's movement speed by 10ft. Ice Knife Throw a shard of ice that deals 1d10 Piercing damage, and then explodes with 2d6 Cold damage in a 7ft radius circle Thunderwave Release a wafe of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects for 2d8 Thunder damage (CON Save) Cure Wounds 1d8+3 healing Healing Word 1d4+3 healing Enhance Leap Triple a creature's jumping distance Speak with Animals Gain the ability to comprehend and communicate with beasts Animal Friendship Convince a beast not to attack you (WIS Save)

Druid subclasses

At level 2, Druids choose their subclass (Circle).

Actions

All subclasses get the new Wild Shape Action that lets your druid magically assume the shape of a beast from the following list:

Badger (Burrow into the ground)

(Burrow into the ground) Spider (Enweb enemies)

(Enweb enemies) Wolf (Incite allies and Distract enemies)

(Incite allies and Distract enemies) Cat (avoid attention and Distract enemies)

Circle of the Land

Circle of the Land Druids connect to the magic that flows through the earth.

Circle of the Land Druids get one additional Cantrip and the Natural Recovery Action that allows you to replenish your spell slots once per long rest.

Circle of the Moon

Circle of the Mood Druids are more focused on Wild Shape than the others. Circle of the Moon Druids have an additional Wild Shape, a Polar Bear that can Goad enemies into attacking.

While in Wild Shape, you get the Lunar Mend Action that spends a spell slot in exchange for hit points.

Circle of the Spores

Circle of Spores Druids focus on the return to the earth part of the circle of life.

You gain the Bone Chill Cantrip that deals 1d8 Necrotic damage and imposes Disadvantage on the target’s next Attack Roll. You also get the Halo of Spores (deal 1d4 Necrotic damage as a reaction) and Symbiotic Entity (gain 8 temporary hit points and deal an additional 1d6 Necrotic damage) Actions.

