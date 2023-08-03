Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter Class Overview

Baldurs Gate 3 has 12 classes for you to choose from when you create your character. The Fighter is the archetypical melee class.
Fighters are the most straightforward class in Baldur’s Gate 3, but they’re more than just good at punching. Sure, that’s how they start out, but, as they level up, they come to control every field of battle they encounter. Their primary stat is Strength.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Fighter class, and see if it’s the class you want to start with.
Fighter class features
Hit Points
- Hit Dice — 1d10 per Fighter level
- Hit Points at 1st Level — 10 + your Constitution modifier
- Hit Points at higher levels — 6 + your Constitution modifer per Fighter level after 1st
Actions
At level 1, Fighters get Second Wind, a Bonus Action that restores 1d10 hit points once per long or short rest.
At level 2, Fighters get the Action Surge Action that allows you to take one additional action on your turn. Action Surge also refreshes with a short or long rest.
Fighting Style
Fighters choose a style of fighting to specialize in:
- Archery — Gain a +2 to ranged weapon attacks
- Defense — Gain a +1 to Armor Class while wearing armor
- Dueling — Deal +2 damage when fighting with one one-handed weapon
- Great Weapon Fighting — When you roll a 1 or 2 for damage with a two-handed melee weapon, that die is rerolled
- Protection — When you have a shield, impose Disadvantage on an attack against your allies when you are within 5ft.
- Two-Weapon Fighting — When you make an attack with your off-hand weapon, you can add your Ability Modifier to the damage of the attack.
Proficiencies
- Weapons — Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons
- Armor — Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, Shields
- Skills — Athletics, Insight, Intimidation, Religion
- Saving Throws — Wisdom, Constitution
Fighter subclasses
At level 3, Fighters choose from one of three subclasses.
Battle Master
Battle Master Fighters focus on maneuvers and tactics.
Battle Masters get four uses per short or long rest of the the Superiority Dice feature that power Maneuvers. You’ll also get to pick three Maneuvers from a list of 14.
Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter Battle Master Maneuvers

Name

Description
|Name
|Description
|Name
|Description
|Commander's Strike
|Spend an action and a reaction to direct an ally to strike a foe.
|Disarming Strike
|Spend a superiority die to make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage and possibly forces the target to drop their weapon
|Distracting Strike
|Distract your target, giving your allies Advantage on their next Attack Roll against the target
|Evasive Footwork
|You can evade attacks by imposing Disadvantage on melee attacks against you for a round
|Feinting Attack
|You can use both your action and bonus action on a turn to attack a target with Advantage and deal an additional 1d8 damage
|Goading Attack
|Deal an additional 1d8 and attempt to goad the target into attacking you. Target receives Disadvantage on attacking any other creature.
|Maneuvering Attack
|Spend a superiority die make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage. On a hit, select which friendly creature will gain half its movement speed. It will not provoke attacks of opportunity.
|Menacing Attack
|Spend a superiority die to make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage and possibly Frightens the target
|Precision Attack
|You can spend a superiority die to add it to the result of an Attack Roll
|Pushing Attack
|Spend a superiority die to make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage and possibly pushes the target back 15 ft.
|Rally
|Expend a superiority die to grant an ally 8 temporary hit points
|Riposte
|When a hostile creature misses you with a melee attack, expend a superiority die to retaliate with a powerful strike that deals an additional 1d8 damage
|Sweeping Attack
|Swing your weapon in a rapid, sweeping arc to attack multiple enemies at once
|Trip Attack
|Spend a superiority die to make an attack that deals an additional 1d8 damage and possibly pushes the target back 15 ft.
Eldritch Knight
Eldritch Knight Fighters mix in some magic with their punching.
When you become an Eldritch Knight, you get two level 1 spell slots per long rest. You start out knowing two Cantrips and two Spells (from the lists below), and one Wizard spell.
You can choose two Cantrips from this list:
Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter Eldritch Knight Cantrips

Name

Description
|Name
|Description
|Name
|Description
|Acid Splash
|Throw a bubble of acid that deals 1d6 Acid damage to each creature it hits
|Bone Chill
|Prevent the target from healing until your next turn with 1d8 Necrotic damage. Undead receive Disadvantage on Attack Rolls.
|Fire Bolt
|Hurl a mote of fire for 1d10 Fire damage
|Poison Spray
|Project a puff of noxious gas (CON Save)
|Ray of Frost
|Reduce the target's movement speed by 10ft with 1d8 Cold damage
|Shocking Grasp
|Deal 1d8 Lightning damage and the target cannot use reactions
|Blade Ward
|Take half damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks
|Friends
|Gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature
|Dancing Lights
|Illuminate a 30ft radius
|Light
|Infuse an object with an aura of light
|Mage Hand
|Create a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects
|Minor Illusion
|Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate
|True Strike
|Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll
Eldritch Knights start knowing two spells from this list:
Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter Eldritch Knight Spells

Name

Description
|Name
|Description
|Name
|Description
|Burning Hands
|Each flammable target is hit with 3d6 Fire damage
|Chromatic Orb
|Hurl a sphere that deals 3d8 Thunder damage and possibly creates a surface on impact
|Magic Missile
|Shoot 3 magical darts, each dealing 1d4 Force damage
|Mage Armor
|Protect a target from attacks by making its AC 13 + DEX
|Protection from Evil and Good
|Protect an ally against the attacks and powers of aberrations, celectials, elementals, fey, fiends, and the undead
|Shield
|Use your reaction to increase your AC by 5
|Thunderwave
|Release a wafe of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects for 2d8 Thunder damage (CON Save)
|Witch Bolt
|Link yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning for 1d12 Lightning damage and deal an additional 1d12 each turn
Champion
Champion Fighters do away with all the fanciness of the other subclasses and focus on hitting things real good.
Champions receive Improved Critical Hit that reduces the number you need to roll a Critical Hit by 1.
For more information on the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, consult our overviews on the Barbarian, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Monk, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard classes. If you’re stumped by the choice, consult our guide on what class to start with.
