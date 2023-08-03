All Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ability Improvement You increase one Ability by 2, or two abilities by 1, to a maximum of 20.

Actor Your Charisma Increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Your Proficiency Bonus is also doubled for Deception and Performance Checks.

Alert You gain a +5 bonus to Initiative and can't be Surprised.

Athlete Your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. When you are Prone, standing up uses significantly less movement. Your Jump distance also increases by 50%.

Charger You gain Charger: Weapon Attack and Charger: Shove.

Crossbow Expert When you make crowssbow attacks within melee range, the Attack Rolls do not have Disadvantage. Your Piercing Shot also inflicts Gaping Wounds for twice as long.

Defensive Duellist When attacked while wielding a Finesse Weapon you're Proficient with, you can use a reaction to add your Proficiency Bonus to your Armor Class, possibly causing the attack to miss.

Dual Wielder You can use Two-Weapon fighting even if your weapons aren't Light, and you gain a +1 bonus to Armor Class while wielding a melee weapon in each hand. You cannot dual-wield Heavy weapons.

Dungeon Delver You gain Advantage on Perception Checks made to detect hidden objects and on Saving Throws made to avoid or resist traps. You gain Resistance to the damage dealt by traps.

Durable Your Constitution increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. You regain full hit points each time you take a Short Rest.

Elemental Adept Your spells ignore Resistance to a damage typ eof your choice. When you cast spells of that type, you cannot roll a 1.

Great Weapon Master When you land a Critical Hit or kill a target with a melee weapon attack, you can make another melee weapon attack as a bonus action that turn. Attacks with Heavy melee weapons you are Proficient with, can deal an additional 10 damage at the cost of a -5 Attack Roll Penalty. (You can toggle this on and off.)

Heavily Armored You gain Armor Proficiency with Heavy Armor and your Strength increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.

Heavy Armor Master Your Strength increases by 1, to a maximum of 20. Incoming damage from non-magical attacks also decreases by 3 while you're wearing heavy armor.

Lightly Armored You gain Armor Proficiency with Light Armor and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.

Lucky You gain 3 Luck Points, which you can use to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, or Saving Throws, or to make an enemy reroll their Attack Rolls.

Mage Slayer When a creature casts a spell within melee range of you, you have Advantage on any Saving Throw against it, and you can use a reaction to immediately make an attack against the caster. Enemies you hit have Disadvantage on Concentration Saving Throws.

Magic Initiate: Bard You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the bard spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma.

Magic Initiate: Cleric You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the cleric spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Wisdom.

Magic Initiate: Druid You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the druid spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Wisdom.

Magic Initiate: Sorcerer You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the sorcerer spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Charisma.

Magic Initiate: Warlock You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the warlock spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Wisdom.

Magic Initiate: Wizard You learn 2 cantrips and a Level 1 spell from the cleric spell list. You can cast the Level 1 spell once per Long Rest. Your Spellcasting Ability for all 3 spells is Intelligence.

Martial Adept You learn two manoeuvres from the Battle Master subclass and gain a Superiority Die to fuel them. You regain expended Superiority Dice after a Short or Long Rest.

Medium Armor Master When you wear Medium Armor, it doesn't impose Disadvantage on Stealth Checks. The bonus to Armor Class you gain from your Dexterity Modifier also becomes +3 instead of +2.

Mobile Your movement speed increases, and difficult terrain doesn't slow you down when you Dash. If you move after making a melee attack, you don't provoke Opportunity Attacks from your target.

Moderately Armored You gain Armor Proficiency with Medium Armor and shields, and your Strength or Dexterity increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.

Performer You gain Musical Instrument Proficiency, and your Charisma increases by 1, to a maximum of 20.

Polearm Master When attacking with a glaive, halberd, quarterstaff, or spear, you can use a bonus action to attack with the butt of your weapon. You can also make an Opportunity Attack when a target comes within range.

Resilient You increase an Ability by 1, to a maximum of 20, and gain Proficiency in that Ability's Saving Throws.

Ritual Caster You learn two ritual spells of your choice.

Savage Attacker When making weapon attacks, you roll your damage dice twice and use the highest result.

Sentinel When an enemy within melee range attacks an ally, you can use a reaction to make a weapon attack against that enemy. Target ally must not have the Sentinel Feat. You gain Advantage on Opportunity Attacks, and when you hit a creature with an Oppotunity Attack, it can no longer move for the rest of its turn.

Sharpshooter Your ranged weapon attacks do not receive penalties from High Ground Rules. Ranged weapon attacks with weapons you are Proficient with ahve a -5 penalty to their Attack Roll, but deal an additional 10 damage.

Shield Master You gain a +2 bonus to Dexterity Saving Throws while wielding a shield. If a spell forces you to make a Dexterity Saving THrow, you can use a reaction to shield yourself and diminish the effect's damage. On a failed Saving Throw, you only take half damage. On a successful Saving Throw, you don't take any damage.

Skilled You gain Proficiency in 3 Skills of your choice.

Spell Sniper You learn a cantrip, and the number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking is reduced by 1. This effect can stack.

Tavern Brawler When you make an unarmed attack, use an improvised weapon, or throw something, your Strength Modifier is added twice to the damage and Attack Rolls.

Tough Your hit point maximum increases by 2 for every level you have gained.

War Caster You gain Advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a spell. You can also use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp at a target moving out of melee range.