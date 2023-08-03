How to change your class and respec in Baldur’s Gate 3

Picking your class is a big decision you’re asked to make early in Baldurs Gate 3. Luckily, though, the decision isn’t permanent — and Baldur’s Gate 3 even gives you a way to respec all of your stats.

Our Baldur’s Gate 3 class and character ability respec guide will explain where you have to go and what you’ll have to do to respec your character(s).

‘Explore the Ruins’ quest

After the tutorial is over and the Nautiloid ship crashes onto the Beach, you’ll set to exploring and collecting companions. Straight north of where you wake up, you’ll meet Shadowheart. If you continue north, you’ll find the Overgrown Ruins and get the “Explore the Ruins” quest.

There’s a lot going on inside, but for our purposes, you’re looking for a lich named Withers. You’ll find him in a secret-ish room all the way to the north. After you talk to him, he’ll head to your camp. You’ll find him on the northwest side near the river.

How to change class and respec Ability Points in Baldur’s Gate 3

After you’ve freed Withers from his sarcophagus, you can talk to him any time you’re in camp. He’ll bring back any dead party members (for 200gp), hire out lackeys, and let you change your class for 100gp.

When you choose to change your class, your character will get reset to level 1, just like it was in the character creator. Clicking on any of the classes will switch up your Ability Scores to match the class you choose. If you click on Attributes along the left side, you can move around ability points just like you could in the character creator. Remember that it’s not a one-to-one system, though — higher scores are harder to get.

Importantly, you’ll keep all of the XP you’ve earned up to this point. That means that once you’ve selected a new class, you’ll be able to level up to where you were before. It’s a good way to make another choice for subclass or pick a new ability if you’re not happy.

Also note: any character in your party can speak with Withers, even the Origin characters (the other default party members). That means, for 100gp, you can remake Asterion into a noble Paladin or Gale into a tanky Barbarian.

For more information on the classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, consult our overviews on the Barbarian, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Fighter, Monk, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard classes. If you’re stumped by the choice, consult our guide on what class to start with.