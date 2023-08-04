‘Rescue the Gnome’ quest steps in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you explore the Blighted Village in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll encounter a group of goblins torturing a gnome for their amusement. You’re given a couple options here: Rescue the gnome, or leave him be. If you decide to rescue the gnome, it can be a little tricky to actually get him off of the windmill — so, let us help you.

Continue on to find out how to get past Fezzerk and free the gnome from the windmill’s blade.

‘Rescue the Gnome’ quest location

“Rescue the Gnome” can be started by heading towards the windmill in the northwest corner of the Blighted Village, which is to the east of the Goblin Camp and northwest of the Nautiloid crash site. As you approach the windmill, you’ll encounter Fezzerk and a group of goblins who have tied Barcus Wroot, a Deep Gnome, to the blade of a windmill. Once you’re in the windmill’s vicinity, the “Rescue the Gnome” quest will begin.

‘Rescue the Gnome’ walkthrough

To make it to Barcus, you’ll need to pass Fezzerk. To do so, you can either convince Fezzerk to let you through by passing a skill check, or force Fezzerk to let you through by defeating the goblins. If you decide to face the goblins head on, take out Fezzerk first, causing the rest of the goblins to scramble and flee the fight.

Once you’ve made it past Fezzerk, make your way to the back of the windmill and enter through the partially collapsed wall. Inside, interact with the “Brake” Lever to stop the windmill from moving. If you use the “Release Brake” Lever, you’ll send the gnome flying away, and we don’t want that, right? If you’re having a hard time spotting the levers, press the left Alt key to bring up the item pop-ups. After you successfully stop the windmill, return to the front and release Barcus from the blade to complete the quest.

Barcus will also inform you that his heavy backpack was the reason he got caught, so he decided to leave it behind for you to find. To find it, head back behind the windmill and enter the wooden hatch to the left of the collapsed wall. Barcus’ heavy backpack and a heavy chest will be inside for you to loot.