How to get past the statues in the Selunite Outpost

After you reach Baldurs Gate 3’s Goblin Camp — where you can do the “Ask the Goblin Priestess for Help” and “Rescue the Druid Halsin” quests — you’ll be able to head down to the Underdark once you solve a puzzle in the Defiled Temple. Past the door and down a long ladder, you’ll find a Selunite Outpost. The problem is, the exit is guarded by a pair of statues that fire Radiant damage.

Our Baldur’s Gate 3 Selunite Outpost statues guide will explain how to get past the two statues and continue exploring the Underdark.

Exploring Selunite Outpost

Make sure you’ve got someone with high Dexterity — specifically high Sleight of Hand — and preferably some Thieves’ Tools in your party. There are several locked doors and trapped chests to grab on your way to the statues, and the main gate out of the Selunite Temple is also locked. When you’re ready to head out, just make sure someone has a ranged attack of some sort — either a ranged weapon or spell.

How to disable the Selunite Outpost statues

At the north end of the Selunite Outpost, you’ll find a locked portcullis and a nearby glowing statue. Outside of the door, there’s a pair of statues. While you’re poking around, a minotaur will show up to helpfully demonstrate how deadly the statues are. They’ll fire bolts of Moonlight Artillery that deal Radiant damage to anything within range. Instead of trying your luck against them, it’s better — and very easy — to disable them entirely.

Have someone in your party run up the stairs on either side of the exit. That gives you a better camera angle to target the Moonstone at the top of the staff held by the statue inside the outpost. Fire a ranged attack at the Moonstone itself — it’s easy to hit since it’s an inanimate object and it only has 1 hit point.

Once they’re disabled, you’ll need to pass a DC 20 Sleight of Hand check to unlock the portcullis.

