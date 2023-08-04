Near the Nautiloid crash site early in Baldurs Gate 3, you’ll find a scuffed rock off of the coast that seems to be too heavy for any of your characters to move. Your characters realize that there is something under the rock, but there is no clear way to move the huge boulder and the game doesn’t really teach you how.

Read on to find out how to move the rock and open the ornate chest below it.

Scuffed rock location

The scuffed rock is located to the southwest of the Nautiloid crash site. Walk to the coast and jump to the path leading towards the rock. From there, you can walk over to the rock.

How to move the scuffed rock in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you walk up to the rock, your characters will undergo a Perception check where, and if they pass it, they’ll spot something under the scuffed rock. Before you can move the rock, you’ll need a character with a decent amount of strength. We were able to move the rock with Shadowheart who has a strength of 13. All you need to do to move the rock is switch to a character with at least 13 strength, and click and drag the rock away from its original position. From there, you can open the ornate chest, which will give you some important items such as Harper’s map and notebook.