‘Finish the Masterwork Weapon’ quest steps in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you explore the Blighted Village in Baldur’s Gate 3, you might encounter the Highcliff’s journal, starting the “Finish the Masterwork Weapon” quest. The journal tells you about an almost-complete weapon and its blueprint that has been hidden away. The only problem is, you have no idea where they are! There is little information regarding their locations, so you’ll have to search far and wide to find them and complete the weapon — so, let us help you.

Continue on to find out how to where to find the blueprint and how to complete the Masterwork weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3.

‘Finish the Masterwork Weapon’ quest location

“Finish the Masterwork Weapon” can be started by interacting with the Highcliff’s journal, which can be found inside of the home to the east of the windmill in the Blighted Village. Look to the left of the fireplace to find the journal hidden behind a wooden barrel.

‘Finish the Masterwork Weapon’ walkthrough

Now that you’ve started the quest, you’ll need to find the blueprints for the Masterwork weapons.

1. Head to the eastern room of the same building to find a hole in the floor blocked off by a calcified web.

2. Burn the webs with either a fire spell or one of the few torches around the building to open the hole, but before you drop in, make sure to grab the old key on top of the wooden crate beside the fireplace.

3. After your characters drop into the hole, they’ll undergo a Perception check. If successful, your characters will notice a booby-trapped wooden chest. Disarm the chest, which requires a difficulty class 10 Sleight of Hand check, and open it to find the Highcliff’s blueprints.

4. Interact with the Highcliff’s blueprints to find out that you need sussur bark to create the Masterwork weapons. Whichever character opened the blueprint will undergo a Nature check, and if successful, will reveal that you must go to the Underdark to find sussur bark.

5. Head to the Sussur Tree, which is located on the west side of the Underdark. However, be careful as there are multiple level 4 enemies with high health totals in the area.

6. Go up the roots of the tree to find the sussur tree bark. If you’re having a hard time spotting it, hold down your left alt key to bring up the text of items around you.

7. Return to the home where you found the Highcliff’s journal, but enter through the shabby wooden doors from the outside of the building. To open the door, you’ll use the old key found inside the building beside the hole in the floor.

8. Proceed to the marked location on your map to find a melting furnace.

9. Interact with the furnace to light the fire, and then use the blacksmith’s bellows beside it to stoke the fire.

10. Interact with the furnace again to open up the combine menu, and place the sussur tree bark in the empty slot on the right.

11. Hit combine to turn the furnace’s flames blue.

12. Interact with the furnace for the last time to open another combine menu, and place either a common dagger, greatsword, or sickle into the empty slot on the right.

In doing so, you’ll create either a Sussur Dagger, Sussur Greatsword, or Sussur Sickle — each having weapon enhancement +1 and the ability to silence on hit.