How to fix the elevator in the Arcane Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3

During the “Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite” quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll be tasked with gathering some Timmask Spores and Tongues of Madness in the Arcane Tower. However, as you’re there, you might discover an elevator that doesn’t seem to work. Rather than having to take the winding stairs, you can actually fix the elevator and power up the whole building.

Read on to find out how to fix the elevator and learn what mysteries await you in the Arcane Tower’s other floors in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Arcane Tower location in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Arcane Tower can be found in the southwestern section of the Underdark. The fastest way to reach the Arcane Tower is by using one of the mushroom rings found inside of Auntie Ethel’s cave. Outside of the tower, there are two Arcane Cannons that will constantly shoot at your party members. They’re particularly weak to Lightning damage, so we recommend that you enter turn-based mode to take them out before they shoot you.

How to fix the elevator in the Arcane Tower in BG3

1. Enter the Arcane Tower and destroy the Arcane Sentries, which are especially weak to Lightning damage.

2. Head to the southern side of the room and open the door to the balcony to find large mushrooms on the side of the building.

3. Jump to the mushrooms and make your way to the next balcony.

4. Go inside to find the Timmask Spores and Tongues of Madness for the “Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite” quest and the Threadbare Book on the shelves along the western wall. Make sure to read the book as it will be very important later on.

5. Return to the balcony and drop down to the next mushroom, but be careful because you will take a lot of fall damage if you don’t cast Feather Falling on your party.

6. Walk around the corner of the tower and grab one of the glowing Sussur Blooms.

7. Turn around to find a locked door that that has a difficulty class of 15 if you decide to lock pick it or you can break down the door.

8. Head inside and find the Power Generator at the center of the room.

9. Interact with it and place the Sussur Bloom in the empty slot on the right of the combine items menu.

10. Hit the combine button to restore power to the entire Arcane Tower, activating the elevator in the process.

Before you ascend all the way to the top floor, make sure to read every single book in the Arcane Tower. The text in the books will provide you with more dialogue options when you speak to Bernard on the top floor of the tower.

The most important book to interact with is the Threadbare Book from step 4, as it unlocks the “How can I trust?...” dialogue option, which will lead to Bernard giving you a Guiding Light ring. This ring will unlock a secret button on the elevator that takes you to the basement of the tower, which has more Tongues of Madness, Timmask Spores, scrolls, and a Staff of Arcane Blessing.