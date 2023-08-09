Where to find explosive powder in Baldur’s Gate 3

There’s a lot to explore in Baldurs Gate 3’s Underdark, but your ultimate destination is the Grymforge. When you arrive, you’ll learn that True Soul Nere is trapped in a mine collapse and you need some explosive powder — specifically Smokepowder Satchels — to get him out. You’ll need to talk to him for the “Travel through the Underdark” quest, and finding out he’s trapped starts you on the “Free True Soul Nere” quest.

When you find the Cave-In in the Grymforge, your character might even bring up explosive powder as an option, but you probably won’t have any, let alone the two you need to free Nere. Our Baldur’s Gate 3 guide on how to find explosive powder in the Grymforge will tell you where to find two Smokepowder Satchels not too far away.

Where to find (more) explosive powder in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Grymforge

When you arrive in the Grymforge, head around the docks to the northeast side. You’ll find some Duergar there tossing dead Deep Gnomes into the water. South of the Duergar, along the right (east) wall, you’ll also see a small Metal Door. Head through it.

As you head to the back of the narrow room behind the door, your party will start making Perception Checks (which are based on Wisdom). You might notice two things: a Collapsed Archway and a Button. Both serve the same function — to get you into the hidden room to the south. If you can shapeshift (as a Druid character), you can become something small and scuttle through. Everyone else can just push the button and walk through the doorway that opens.

Inside the secret room, you’ll find a chest to loot and then two Smokepowder Satchels in the southeast corner. Pick them both up and take them back to the collapsed tunnel.

Using Baldur’s Gate 3 Smokepowder Satchels to free Nere

At the collapsed tunnel, you can Throw the Smokepowder Satchels just like any other inventory object. Toss it at the Cave-In in the southwest corner of the Grymforge. You’ll have to follow up your throw with something to set it on fire — like a Fire Bolt or Produce Flame Cantrip or an Arrow of Fire. Just give the rest of the workers time to run away or you’ll start a fight.

Speaking of which, True Soul Nere is kind of a jerk, so you might end up fighting him (and the rest of the Duergar around) anyway. What’s important here is getting the Broken Moonlantern — which is the broken version of an item you’ll use to reach the Moonrise Towers — from him or his body.

