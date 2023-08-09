As you’re activating the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can create a piece of equipment depending on which mould you use. However, these moulds are scattered around the Grymforge, and a couple of them can be fairly hard to find while others are on the path to the forge — so let us help.

Read on to learn where to find all of the moulds that can be used in the Adamantine Forge. in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Mould locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a total of six moulds scattered around the Grymforge. You can either make a longsword, mace, scale mail, scimitar, shield, or splint as long as you have mithril ore. Some of the moulds are a little easier to find, while a couple will have you go out of your way.

For more information on where to find each mould, check out the sections below.

Longsword mould location

The longsword mould can be found on the path toward the Adamantine Forge. After you climb down the iron ladder and hop onto the hanging platform, the longsword mould can be found on the very next platform.

Mace mould location

The mace mould can be found on the path toward the Adamantine Forge. After you unlock the Ancient Forge teleport waypoint, search for the mould on the table beside the waypoint.

Scale mail mould location

The scale mail mould can be found to the southwest of the Ancient Forge waypoint. There are three Animated Armor enemies loitering around the mould that you can avoid with sneak.

Scimitar mould location

The scimitar mould can be found on the body of a skeleton beside a pair of levers. After you climb down the iron ladder on the way to the Adamantine Forge, ride the hanging platform across to the eastern side and continue along the path until you reach a pair of levers. On the left side of the levers, there will be a skeleton on the floor, which has the scimitar mould on their person. If you have Misty Step, you can reach this area from the location of the splint mould.

Shield mould location

The shield mould can be found on the body of a skeleton on the eastern side of the Grymforge. After you climb down the iron ladder on the way to the Adamantine Forge, ride the hanging platform across to the other side. You’ll need to lockpick the double iron doors directly ahead of you, which have a difficulty class of 12. Head up to the top of the stairs to find a body of a skeleton that has the shield mould in their inventory.

Splint mould location

The splint mould can be found to the northeast of the Ancient Forge waypoint beside a skeleton. After you teleport to the Ancient Forge waypoint, head up the northeastern stairs to find the mould on your left.