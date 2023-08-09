 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All Mould locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

Where to find all of the moulds for the Adamantine Forge

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Karlach standing over the mould chamber on the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3. Image: Larian Studios via Polygon
Johnny Yu (he/him) is a guides writer at Polygon. He has written about games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, and Fire Emblem Engage.

As you’re activating the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can create a piece of equipment depending on which mould you use. However, these moulds are scattered around the Grymforge, and a couple of them can be fairly hard to find while others are on the path to the forge — so let us help.

Read on to learn where to find all of the moulds that can be used in the Adamantine Forge. in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Mould locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

Location of all of the moulds used in the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Larian Studios via Polygon

There are a total of six moulds scattered around the Grymforge. You can either make a longsword, mace, scale mail, scimitar, shield, or splint as long as you have mithril ore. Some of the moulds are a little easier to find, while a couple will have you go out of your way.

For more information on where to find each mould, check out the sections below.

Longsword mould location

Longsword Mould location marked on the map of the Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Larian Studios via Polygon

The longsword mould can be found on the path toward the Adamantine Forge. After you climb down the iron ladder and hop onto the hanging platform, the longsword mould can be found on the very next platform.

Mace mould location

Mace mould location on the map of the Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3 Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Larian Studios via Polygon

The mace mould can be found on the path toward the Adamantine Forge. After you unlock the Ancient Forge teleport waypoint, search for the mould on the table beside the waypoint.

Scale mail mould location

Scale mail mould location marked on the map of the Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Larian Studios via Polygon

The scale mail mould can be found to the southwest of the Ancient Forge waypoint. There are three Animated Armor enemies loitering around the mould that you can avoid with sneak.

Scimitar mould location

Scimitar mould location on the map of the Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Larian Studios via Polygon

The scimitar mould can be found on the body of a skeleton beside a pair of levers. After you climb down the iron ladder on the way to the Adamantine Forge, ride the hanging platform across to the eastern side and continue along the path until you reach a pair of levers. On the left side of the levers, there will be a skeleton on the floor, which has the scimitar mould on their person. If you have Misty Step, you can reach this area from the location of the splint mould.

Shield mould location

The location of the Shield Mould marked on the map of the Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Larian Studios via Polygon

The shield mould can be found on the body of a skeleton on the eastern side of the Grymforge. After you climb down the iron ladder on the way to the Adamantine Forge, ride the hanging platform across to the other side. You’ll need to lockpick the double iron doors directly ahead of you, which have a difficulty class of 12. Head up to the top of the stairs to find a body of a skeleton that has the shield mould in their inventory.

Splint mould location

Location of the Splint mould marked on the map of the Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Larian Studios via Polygon

The splint mould can be found to the northeast of the Ancient Forge waypoint beside a skeleton. After you teleport to the Ancient Forge waypoint, head up the northeastern stairs to find the mould on your left.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Disney raising prices on Disney Plus and Hulu ahead of account-sharing crackdown

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Star Wars: Unlimited TCG feels quick and punchy, like a great Star Wars video game

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Where to find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Where is Dammon in Baldur’s Gate 3?

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

How to activate the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Where to find explosive powder in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon