How to find the Blood of Lathander in Baldur’s Gate 3

If (and when) you choose to take Baldurs Gate 3’s Mountain Pass, you’ll come to the Rosymorn Monastery and the Githyanki Creche below it. As you climb the outside, you’ll find a room with a stained glass floor that is clearly a puzzle of some kind — but you won’t start getting clues about it until you travel to the lower floors and pick up the “Find the Blood of Lathander” quest. It turns out, the monastery houses a hidden holy relic, the powerful Blood of Lathander mace.

Our Baldur’s Gate 3 Blood of Lathander guide will walk you through both halves of the puzzle to retrieve the powerful holy relic hidden below the Githyanki Creche in the Rosymorn Monastery.

Find the Dawnmaster’s Crest

Your first stop on your way to the Blood of Lathlander will likely come before you pick up the quest. Near the top of Rosymorn Monastery, you’ll find a room with a large (and slightly broken) stained glass window on the floor surrounded by four plaques and altars.

If you interact with the stained glass window, you’ll see four previous Dawnmasters of the Rosymorn Monastery and — more importantly — their weapons. If you check the altars, you’ll see that they’re named after the Dawnmasters. One of them — Dawnmaster Welkinglory’s to the northwest — has a glowing Ceremonial Longsword on it. Leave it there for now.

Your job is to head out and find two more ceremonial weapons (we’ll get to the third in a minute) — the Ceremonial Battleaxe and the Ceremonial Warhammer. Luckily, they’re relatively close by.

Find the Ceremonial Battleaxe

Head southeast out of the stained glass floored room and jump across the gap in the monastery’s roof. There’s a broken cabinet against a broken window there — smash through it and then climb inside.

Defeat the Guardian of Faith in the room, and you’ll be able to retrieve the Ceremonial Battleaxe from the floor.

Find the Ceremonial Warhammer

Exit the stained glass room heading south and smash through the first wooden barricade along the west wall. Climb the knotted roots there to the roof, and then head east to find a pair of giant eagles. (You may have met an angry blue jay on your way to the monastery who told you about them.)

It’s possible to talk your way past the eagles with a Speak with Animals spell or potion, but you’re probably going to end up fighting (and killing) them. Once they’re dealt with, grab the Ceremonial Warhammer from the nest.

Place the ceremonial weapons

Head back to the stained glass room. Your next task is to place the weapons on the appropriate altars. You can check the stained glass to see each Dawnmaster’s weapon, and then check the plaques for their names, or:

Dawnmaster Seed carries the Ceremonial Warhammer . Their altar is to the northeast .

carries the . Their altar is to the . Dawnmaster Vaseid carries the Ceremonial Greataxe — you can see everyone else’s so this is just process of elimination. Their altar is to the southwest.

You can stand on the altars and then drop the weapons from your inventory. Or you can open your inventory and right-click on the weapons. Choose throw and then aim it at the appropriate altar.

For the final altar — Dawnmaster Stockhold’s to the southeast — place literally any weapon. There’s even a few rusted weapons around the rooftops and those work here too.

When the weapons are all placed, a secret panel will open in the north wall. Open the pouch it reveals for the Dawnmaster’s Crest. You won’t need it for a little bit, though.

Optional: Find the Old Maintenance Records

Exit the Guardian of Faith’s room heading west — through the DC 15 locked door — and then take two lefts through the door to the south.

There’s a book on the ground to the right with a clue for later — a note talking about greasing the machine.

Optional: Find the Blood of Lathlander Plaque

From the Old Maintenance Records, continue down the stairs. Smash through the wooden barricade to the west, and go through the door to the right. A little west of there, you’ll find the entrance to the Githyanki Creche.

Before you walk in, check the plaque on the huge statue of Lathander to the north. This will officially give you the “Find the Blood of Lathander” quest.

Reach the Inquisitor’s Chambers

There’s a lot going on in the Githyanki Creche (and most of it doesn’t go well). For our purposes, though, you’re heading to the Captain’s Quarters in the northeast. Once you turn on the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor, you’ll be able to enter the Inquisitor’s Chamber.

The conversations inside go about as well as every other conversation you have, but after a fight, an argument with a god, and a quick jaunt to the Astral Sea, you’ll be able to explore.

Turn the Lathlander statues in the Inquisitor’s Chamber

Inside the Inquisitor’s Chamber, head to the west to find a pair statues. You can turn them, but the one on the left is stuck.

If you read the plaques — always read the plaque — you’ll learn that the one on the right (north) is supposed to be blessing the rising sun and the one on the left (south) is saying a fond farewell to the setting sun. Your goal is to rotate them to face the appropriate direction.

For the freely moving statue on the right, turn it so it’s facing east , back the way you came — toward the main room of the Inquisitor’s Chamber.

, back the way you came — toward the main room of the Inquisitor’s Chamber. For the one on the right, you need to hit it with Grease first (remember the Old Maintenance Note we found?) either from a bottle or as a spell. Once it’s greased, it’ll spin and you can face it to the west, toward the end of the hallway.

Deactivate the traps in the Secret Chamber

At the bottom of the stairs, you’ll enter a Secret Chamber. Your path forward is blocked, though. This time, you’ll need to deactivate some traps and destroy the energy sources of some barriers.

The first energy source is hanging just to the left of the first barrier. It’s got 20 hit points, so just keep hitting it until it’s destroyed. The barrier will drop and you can pass.

In the next room, you’ve got two challenges. First, you have to Disarm the Dawnbreaker trap with a DC 14 Sleight of Hand check. Be careful as you approach because this trap can and will wipe out your entire party.

Once that’s done, look on the left (south) side of the hall to find a U-shaped path. Use that to go around the barrier. On the other side, disable another Dawnbreaker trap and destroy the energy source to drop the barrier you just went around.

The final energy source is below you on the right (north) side of the hall.

Claim the Blood of Lathander

When you enter the final room, walk up to the Crest Panel and insert the Dawnmaster’s Crest.

After a cutscene, you’ll be able to claim the Blood of Lathander mace — a magical mace with some healing properties that also lets you cast Sunbeam (and it’s a flashlight!).

