How to get and fix the Moonlantern in Baldur’s Gate 3

At the Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll receive a broken Moonlantern, which is said to light up the path to the Moonrise Towers. At this point, you don’t know much about what the journey entails, but you know the Moonlantern is vital to your adventure. Nothing you do seems to fix the moonlantern, so how are you suppose to get to the Moonrise Towers?

Read on to find out how to fix the moonlantern or get a new one in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Content Warning: This quest requires you to interact with a very spider-like creature, and thus this guide contains imagery of said monstrosity. If you’re spider-averse, please avoid the first image in the “How to get a working Moonlantern” section.

Can you fix the Moonlantern in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re in Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you won’t be able to fix the Moonlantern. So, if you’re wandering around the Underdark looking for a way to light your lantern, save yourself some time and either proceed to the Shadow-cursed lands of Act 2 or progress in a different quest.

How to get a working Moonlantern in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the Shadow-cursed lands of Act 2, you can get a working Moonlantern from a Kar’niss shortly after the battle at the Last Light Inn. Meet up with the Harper scouts on the bridge outside of the inn, and follow them to a convoy of cultists that have figured out a way to avoid the curse.

Once you catch up with the Harper scouts, you can either convince Kar’niss, a drider, to give you the Moonlantern or take the Moonlantern away from them by force. Both options will result in you getting a working Moonlantern, but you’ll soon learn that the lantern is powered by pixies.

You’re now faced with another dilemma, do you either:

Let the pixie go and risk losing the Moonlantern

Keep the pixie in your lantern, potentially harming them

Luckily, both options will grant you immunity to the shadow curse plaguing the land. If you decide to let the pixie go, Dolly Dolly Dolly will give you the Filigreed Feywild Bell, which will grant you the condition “Pixie Blessing,” protecting you from the shadow curse. If you keep the pixie in your lantern, the lantern’s light will protect you from the shadow curse.

