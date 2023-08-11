How to get past the Githyanki Barrier in the Captain’s Quarters

Inside the Githyanki Creche in Baldurs Gate 3’s Mountain Pass, you’ll eventually head to the Captain’s Quarters on your way to the Inquisitor’s Chamber. This is part of both the “Find the Githyanki Creche” and “Discover the Artefact’s Secrets” quests. During a cutscene that plays as you enter, Captain Kith’rak Therezzyn activates a glowing barrier that blocks your path forward. The solution to get past is extremely straightforward, but also extremely easy to miss.

Our Baldur’s Gate 3 Githyanki Barrier guide will explain how to turn on the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor and open the path to the Inquisitor’s Chamber.

How to activate the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor

If you paid attention during the cutscene (we sure didn’t), you’ll see the captain remove an item — the Githyanki Shard — from the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor to the left of the forcefield. That’s your clue.

After your conversation with the captain doesn’t go too well, you’ll have to get the Githyanki Shard from her — you can either pickpocket it if she’s still alive, or loot it from her corpse.

When you’re ready to head into the Inquisitor’s Chamber, go interact with the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor. When the box pops up asking for an item, insert the Githyanki Shard you got from Therezzyn. Then you can continue on your hunt for the Blood of Lathander.