 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to get past the Githyanki Barrier in the Captain’s Quarters

Turn off the forcefield in the Githyanki Creche

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Baldur’s Gate 3 Kith’rak Therezzyn turning off the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor in the Captain’s Quarters of the Githyanki Creche Image: Larian Studios via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Inside the Githyanki Creche in Baldurs Gate 3s Mountain Pass, you’ll eventually head to the Captain’s Quarters on your way to the Inquisitor’s Chamber. This is part of both the “Find the Githyanki Creche” and “Discover the Artefact’s Secrets” quests. During a cutscene that plays as you enter, Captain Kith’rak Therezzyn activates a glowing barrier that blocks your path forward. The solution to get past is extremely straightforward, but also extremely easy to miss.

Our Baldur’s Gate 3 Githyanki Barrier guide will explain how to turn on the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor and open the path to the Inquisitor’s Chamber.

How to activate the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor

If you paid attention during the cutscene (we sure didn’t), you’ll see the captain remove an item — the Githyanki Shard — from the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor to the left of the forcefield. That’s your clue.

Baldur’s Gate 3 using the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor to deactivate the forcefield in the Captain’s Quarters Image: Larian Studios via Polygon

After your conversation with the captain doesn’t go too well, you’ll have to get the Githyanki Shard from her — you can either pickpocket it if she’s still alive, or loot it from her corpse.

When you’re ready to head into the Inquisitor’s Chamber, go interact with the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor. When the box pops up asking for an item, insert the Githyanki Shard you got from Therezzyn. Then you can continue on your hunt for the Blood of Lathander.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Lil Tay’s death hoax, explained

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Harley Quinn season 4 is for fans of Nightwing’s bodacious booty

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

How to find the Blood of Lathander in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is make or break for reality TV’s favorite football team

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the co-op RPG I’ve been waiting for

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Overwatch 2 Steam launch flooded with negative user reviews

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon