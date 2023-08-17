How to reach the Umbral Gem in Baldur’s Gate 3

Deep in Baldurs Gate 3’s Shadow-Cursed Lands, you’ll find the Thorm Mausoleum and the Gauntlet of Shar inside. Several quests will lead you there, but before you can do any of them, you’ll have to get past the mausoleum’s first puzzle — reaching an Umbral Gem.

Our Baldur’s Gate 3 Umbral Gem guide will walk you through disabling the force field around the gem so you can reach it and open the path to the Gauntlet of Shar below.

Touch the Umbral Gem

Your first stop inside the Thorm Mausoleum is a room with a glowing purple forcefield protecting an Umbral Gem. Your goal is just to interact with that gem, which means you’ll have to disable the force field.

Before you get started, lead your party with someone who has a high Wisdom and Perception; Astarion is good for this. There are traps everywhere in the rooms around the Umbral Gem. You don’t have to disarm them all, but you do need to at least spot them. That said, they’re all DC 10 to disarm, so they’re not too much of a challenge for a leveled-up Rogue.

In the four surrounding crypts — two on the left, and two on the right — you’ll find four levers. Interact with each to lower the eight purple-glowing braziers — called Mystic Thuribles — in the main room. When they’re lowered, interact with each to put it out.

Once all eight are extinguished, you’ll see a path to the Umbral Gem.

