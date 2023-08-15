Should you side with He Who Was or Madeline in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll encounter He Who Was, a Drow who is longing to punish a deceased woman named Madeline. Madeline supposedly committed heinous acts at a nearby tavern, and He Who Was is looking for evidence to justify his vengeance. This will start the quest “Punish the Wicked,” which will have you search for the the tavern’s ledger and decide whether you should punish or forgive Madeline’s misdeeds.

‘Punish the Wicked’ quest location

“Punish the Wicked” can be started by talking to He Who Was, who can be found to the east of the Last Light Inn and the Camp in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Madeline’s Ledger location

Madeline’s Ledger can be found inside of the “The Waning Moon” underneath some loose planks by the Rat Bat, however you’ll need to pass a Perception Check to see the loose planks. Be careful before heading inside as you’ll meet Thisobald Thorm at the bar. You’ll either need to pass some high difficulty class Charisma Checks or defeat Thisobald Thorm to search inside of The Waning Moon.

What happens if you tell Madeline to stab herself?

After choosing this option, you’ll need to pass a Charisma Check with a difficulty class of 14. If you succeed, you can either:

Tell Madeline to proceed with the stabbing

Stop Madeline as she showed resolve, which will lead to a fight with He Who Was

If Madeline started stabbing herself, you can either:

Tell her to continue stabbing herself, which will lead to a fight with He Who Was

Stop Madeline and receive Raven Gloves, which will allow you to summon a raven

If you fail the Charisma Check, He Who Was will be happy that you punished her, but he was hoping you’d punish her a little bit more. He’ll give you the Raven Gloves and some gold as a reward.

What happens if you call Madeline a coward?

If you call Madeline a coward, you’ll need to pass a Charisma Check with a difficulty class of 10. Whether you succeed or fail, He Who Was will be happy that you broke her spirits, and give you the Raven Gloves and some gold as a reward.

What happens if you forgive Madeline?

To forgive Madeline, you’ll need to pass a Charisma Check with a difficulty class of 10. If you succeed, Madeline will not forgive herself, but the load of guilt will feel much lighter. Once He Who Was returns to his body, he absolutely hates your decision as he wanted vengeance, and he immediately initiates combat with your party. The rewards for this route include the loot off of his body, which includes a note that ordered He Who Was to return to Shadowfell, as well as a few alchemic materials.

If you fail, He Who Was will be satisfied with Madeline’s guilt and provide you with the Raven Gloves and some gold as a reward.

For more Baldur’s Gate 3, check out our guides on how to get a Moonlantern and where to find Dammon.