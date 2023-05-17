BlizzCon, the convention centered around all things Blizzard, is back on the calendar after a multi-year hiatus. The Anaheim Convention Center will host BlizzCon on November 3 and 4 this year, and Blizzard will release more information on competitions, cosplay, and tickets next month.

This is the first time in four years that BlizzCon will be held in person, rather than online. The COVID-19 pandemic was an obvious deterrent for in-person gatherings in 2020. It has been a tumultuous few years for Blizzard, and not just because of COVID. In summer 2021, Activision Blizzard was the subject of a lawsuit from the state of California claiming the publisher had fostered an environment of “constant sexual harassment.” And for the past few years, Microsoft has been attempting to buy Activision Blizzard, navigating regulatory issues around the biggest acquisition deal gaming has ever seen.

The atmosphere around Blizzard remains uncertain. Overwatch 2’s big PVE campaign plans were recently scaled down substantially, and a return-to-office mandate has reportedly led to significant employee attrition that will continue to affect Blizzard’s products.

BlizzCon will have news, information, and events centred around its big properties, including World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Hearthstone, and Diablo 4, which is set to release on June 6. We may see more news on the upcoming Warcraft mobile game Arclight Rumble, but it remains to be seen whether Blizzard will announce any new titles or major updates at the convention. Blizzard routinely streams alongside the convention, so fans who can’t make it in person will still be able to catch up with the panels, trailers, and updates revealed at the show.