Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner draws a futuristic game console

As part of Polygon’s The Next 10 special issue, where we’re looking at the future of the things we cover, we reached out to some of our favorite artists and asked them to envision what games and entertainment will look like in 10 years. Here, game designer/author Jordan Mechner (Prince of Persia, Karateka, Monte Cristo) designs a new game console in an image he calls Transported.

“I imagined a Nintendo Switch-style controller that lets you play or watch using either the built-in screen or a VR/AR headset with a range of immersion options,” he says. “The guy walking back to his seat has partial transparency activated so he can see his environment; the woman dozing is in fully isolated VR; the little kids have to make do with sharing an old hand-me-down tablet.”