Call of Duty season 2 Reloaded sends Snoop Dogg to WWII

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone season 2 is getting a massive update with the new Reloaded patch later this week. The midseason update will add a reworked version of Rebirth Island to Warzone, new maps and modes to Vanguard, and Snoop Dogg to everything, Activision announced on Monday.

The latest patch is giving Rebirth Island its biggest update since its initial release. There are several new points of interest, including new shipping docks, as well as revamped areas like the Stronghold, which got some significant changes. Warzone will also bring in the Rebirth Resurgence Solo mode to the map, which will let Solo players compete in a survival deathmatch where they can earn respawns.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting a new mode called Arms Race and a new map, called Alps, for it to be played on. Arms Race is a 12-versus-12 game mode that tasks players with taking control of bases of operation and holding them from their enemies. To help teams capture and defend these bases the mode will also include Buy Stations, similar to those in Champion Hill, where they can purchase new items and upgrades.

Both games are also getting Snoop Dogg as a new cosmetic bundle in the store, in case you wanted to run around as the iconic rapper. Along with Snoop, the patch is also adding the Armaguerra 43 sub-machine gun to both games, which can be unlocked for free using challenges or by getting the store bundle.

Call of Duty season 2 Reloaded will arrive in Vanguard on March 22 at 12 p.m. EDT and in Warzone at 12 p.m. EDT on March 23.