Modern Warfare 2 revealed in new Call of Duty trailer

The next mission for Task Force 141 has been revealed in the first trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Developer Infinity Ward released the trailer on Wednesday, along with some information about the upcoming Modern Warfare sequel. The latest Call of Duty game will be released on Oct. 28.

The game’s campaign will follow Task For 141, with members like Price, Soap, Gaz, and Ghost from the previous game, as it attempts to stop a hostile threat to the United States. Of course, Modern Warfare 2 will also include Call of Duty’s trademark multiplayer, with a variety of maps and modes. Infinity Ward will also release a sequel to the Call of Duty battle royale Warzone sometime later this year, after the release of Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 will also be the first Call of Duty game built on the series’ new engine, which will run its games going forward. All three of the series’ main developers (Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games) contributed to work on the engine to ensure that they could keep their subseries unique.

Modern Warfare 2 will also mark the Call of Duty series’ return to Steam, where players will be able to purchase and play the game at launch. Alongside Steam, Modern Warfare 2 will also be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.