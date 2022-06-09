 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 shows off a boat level at Summer Game Fest

There’s even moving cover

By Austen Goslin
A new level for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been revealed. The level, called Dark Water, was debuted during Summer Game Fest 2022. The ship level shows off some impressive visuals and firefights from the game, but the most notable part might be its moving cover, which makes it unique among the other levels of the game that we’ve seen so far.

Players join a few other members of Task Force 141 as the team infiltrates the cargo ship, fighting through it, then chasing another one down by driving their boat directly inside. On the deck of the second ship, there are dozens of enemies and shipping containers sliding all over the place, giving the level a changing battlefield, and players spaces to dash through from one fight to the next.

This level will sit alongside some of the other campaign missions that Polygon was shown at a preview event, including levels with car chases, underwater stealth, night vision goggles, and skyscraper raids.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Oct. 28.

Summer Game Fest 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

