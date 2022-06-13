 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Call of Duty: Warzone has a preview for its new map, Fortune’s Keep

And we now have a preview of its minimap

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Call of Duty: Warzone players run into battle Image: Raven Software/Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone may have a sequel on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean the first game is out of new content. On Monday, Raven Software revealed a new map that’s coming to the game as part of Warzone Pacific season 4. The new map is called Fortune’s Keep and we’ve already gotten a preview of its tactical map.

Fortune Keep’s map is seems somewhat similar to Rebirth Island. It appears to be smaller than Verdansk, but it’s still got plenty of points of interest to keep things exciting. There’s Winery, Smuggler’s Cove, Lighthouse, Graveyard, Town, and even an area called Keep that appears to either be a massive mansion or a castle. All of these areas are packed tightly together, which should keep the pace of games quick.

The map was revealed slowly throughout Monday as streamers and content creators received pieces of the map that they had to slowly put together until the 12 pieces finally gave the whole story of Fortune’s Keep.

Fortune’s Keep should be a part of Call of Duty season 4, which will bring a whole host of new content to most of the Call of Duty games from the last few years. There isn’t an official start date for the series’ new season just yet, but it should hit Warzone sometimes in the next week or two.



