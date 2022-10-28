 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Modern Warfare 2’s Hardcore mode isn’t out yet, but it’s on the way

The Call of Duty staple isn’t in the latest release, just yet

By Austen Goslin
/ new
A soldier in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) standing in front of a burning car Image: Infinity Ward/Activision

The latest Call of Duty entry is here, and players are already feeling the absence of a series staple: Hardcore mode. Thankfully, according to developer Infinity Ward, Hardcore mode is coming to Modern Warfare 2 it’s just not quite ready yet.

One possible reason for players’ confusion around Modern Warfare 2’s Hardcore mode (aside from its absence) is that it isn’t actually called that anymore. Instead, Infinity Ward has renamed the mode Tier 1, even though it’s essentially the same thing.

Call of Duty’s Hardcore mode has been around since 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and has been in nearly every entry since. The mode removes most elements of the game’s HUD, including things like ammo count and crosshairs, forcing players to rely on their weapon sights and senses a little more. The mode also includes a much faster time-to-kill, and friendly fire, making it a little more dangerous than normal matches of Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Tier 1 playlists don’t have a firm release date just yet, but hopefully it will arrive soon to give fans their Hardcore fix.

