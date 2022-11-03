 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play starts in 2023

League Play and Ranked Play in Cold War and Vanguard shutting down this month

By Owen S. Good
A soldier with night vision goggles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Image: Infinity Ward/Activision

Ranked Play will join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s suite of online multiplayer options in 2023, with Treyarch in charge of delivering them, the studio announced on Wednesday.

Players already knew that ranked modes would not be part of the game at launch; now it looks like they’ll arrive around season 2 of multiplayer, assuming no hiccups. Ranked Play will include competitive playlists and rewards, ranked skill divisions, visible skill ratings, and a leaderboard showing the top 250 ranked players.

Treyarch developed the Zombies and Ranked Play modes for 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard; both were received well despite an underwhelming fan response to the rest of the game. Ranked Play in Vanguard began with a beta version in that game’s multiplayer season 2, which began Feb. 14.

Ranked Play follows Call of Duty League rules, and to that end, Modern Warfare 2 will feature a CDL Moshpit mode arriving with season 1’s launch on Nov. 16. All this means Treyarch will start shutting down Ranked Play in Vanguard and the somewhat similar League Play in 2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. “Players should grab their remaining rewards by Nov. 22 in both titles,” the studio tweeted on Wednesday.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, developed principally by Infinity Ward, launched Oct. 28 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

