Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 2 have been delayed a few weeks

The Call of Duty franchise’s latest season is coming out a bit later than expected. The new season will now launch on Feb. 15 rather than the previously expected date of Feb. 1, Activision announced on Twitter on Wednesday. The season patch, when it arrives, will bring major updates for both Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

According to the Call of Duty Twitter account, the update will include a new, much smaller, map for Warzone 2.0, as well as multiplayer ranked play, new multiplayer maps, new modes, new weapons, and more. While we know these features are on the way, Infinity Ward has yet to reveal many details, particularly about the ranked mode or the new Warzone 2.0 map.

As Call of Duty-specific Twitter account Charlie Intel points out, this is actually the second year in a row that Activision has had to delay a new Call of Duty game’s second season due to scheduling issues. Last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard season 2 was delayed from Feb. 2 to Feb. 14 — a remarkably similar timeline to this year’s Modern Warfare 2 delay.