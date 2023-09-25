How to start Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion drops V into a world of espionage in the Dogtown neighborhood of Night City. There even are new characters, gigs, weapons, and enhancements to find in the area. You can start Phantom Liberty from the main menu by skipping ahead, or you can play your way to it — though it’ll take you a little while.

Our Cyberpunk 2077 guide will tell you how much of the game you have to play to start Phantom Liberty, and what happens if you skip directly to the expansion.

How to start Phantom Liberty from the main menu

It’s possible to jump straight to Phantom Liberty when you start a new game. When you select new game from the main menu, you’ll get a new option that lets you choose a regular start where you’ll have to play until you reach the new content (more on this below) or skip ahead to Phantom Liberty. This will drop you straight into the new content, but it will also level you up appropriately with an automatic distribution of Attribute Points.

How to start Phantom Liberty in the main story

If you’re starting a new game for the 2.0 update and want to take the long way there, Phantom Liberty will take about 20 hours to reach, give or take. The DLC content starts right after you finish Act 2.

This means you’ll have to finish the main story jobs for that act including:

The Anders Hellmen arc of “Ghost Town,” “Lightning Breaks,” and “Life During Wartime”

arc of and The Evelyn Parker missions “Automatic Love,” “The Space in Between,” “Disasterpiece,” and “Double Life”

missions and Takemura ’s quests “Down on the Street,” “Gimme Danger,” “Play It Safe,” and “Search and Destroy”

’s quests and Dealing with the Voodoo Boys in the “M’ap Tann Pelen,” “I Walk the Line,” “Never Fade Away,” and “Transmission” missions

Once that act wraps, you’ll get a phone call from the mysterious Songbird that starts the story of Phantom Liberty with a job called “Dog Eat Dog.” She’ll ask you to meet her on the border of the city-within-a-city region called Dogtown, an autonomous zone within Pacifica. When you get there, she’ll start you on a path that involves nothing less than saving the president of the New United States.