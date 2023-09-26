Can you romance Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty takes you to the Dogtown neighborhood of Night City, where you quickly find yourself caught up in a story involving a downed plane, an S-tier netrunner, and the president of the New United States. Dogtown features a new assortment of shops, gigs, activities, and characters along with its new story — that starts when you reach act 2 of the main story. But what if you’re looking for romance?

Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty romance guide will let you know if you’re able to romance any of the new characters in the DLC like So Mi (Songbird), Rosalind Myers, or Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed.

Can you romance Songbird in Phantom Liberty?

According to a tweet from CD Projekt Red global community director Marcin Momot, no, you cannot romance Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Your player character, V, is too busy getting embroiled in espionage and saving the world.

You can still pursue your romantic encounters with the joytoys around Night City or with characters like Panam, Judy, River, or Kerry, all of whom you can romance in the base version of Cyberpunk 2077.

Does Phantom Liberty introduce any new romancable characters?

Sadly, the answer is the same: no. You’ll just have to keep yourself busy with everything else Dogtown and the Phantom Liberty expansion has to offer.