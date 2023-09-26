 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can you romance Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Looking for love in Dogtown

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Songbird in a bar Image: CD Projeckt Red via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty takes you to the Dogtown neighborhood of Night City, where you quickly find yourself caught up in a story involving a downed plane, an S-tier netrunner, and the president of the New United States. Dogtown features a new assortment of shops, gigs, activities, and characters along with its new story — that starts when you reach act 2 of the main story. But what if you’re looking for romance?

Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty romance guide will let you know if you’re able to romance any of the new characters in the DLC like So Mi (Songbird), Rosalind Myers, or Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed.

Can you romance Songbird in Phantom Liberty?

According to a tweet from CD Projekt Red global community director Marcin Momot, no, you cannot romance Songbird in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Your player character, V, is too busy getting embroiled in espionage and saving the world.

You can still pursue your romantic encounters with the joytoys around Night City or with characters like Panam, Judy, River, or Kerry, all of whom you can romance in the base version of Cyberpunk 2077.

Does Phantom Liberty introduce any new romancable characters?

Sadly, the answer is the same: no. You’ll just have to keep yourself busy with everything else Dogtown and the Phantom Liberty expansion has to offer.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Lenny Kravitz wore his ridiculously huge scarf in debut TikTok

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Bethesda’s usual bugs make Starfield a wild ride

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How rain works in Starfield (and lots of other games)

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Rick and Morty snuck a Zelda: Breath of the Wild reference into its trailer

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Just buy a PS5? You can get a free game for a limited time

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth includes some sweet pre-order bonuses

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon