How to take the Chimera’s core Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Complete the optional objective in ‘Lucretia My Reflection’

By Jeffrey Parkin
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty V fleeing from the Chimera walking tank Image: CD Projeckt Red via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Right at the beginning of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s “Lucretia My Reflection” mission, you’ll get an optional objective to take the Chimera’s core. After a long and frenetic fight during which you rip out that core, it’s oddly difficult to find.

Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Chimera core guide will tell you exactly where to find the core in “Lucretia My Reflection” after defeating the Chimera during “Spider and the Fly.”

How to take the Chimera’s core

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Songbird’s hologram in the Dogtown expo center Image: CD Projeckt Red via Polygon

Phantom Liberty’s “Spider and the Fly” mission has you escorting President Meyers from the crash site to a safe house that Songbird points you to. Toward the end of that mission, you’ll head into Dogtown’s expo center.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty destroying the Chimera tank Image: CD Projeckt Red via Polygon

Hansen’s goons will start attacking until Songbird reveals her surprise — a Chimera walking tank.

Shortly after that, though, things go sideways. After a lot of running and even more shooting, you’ll defeat the Chimera by ripping out it’s core (and replacing it with a grenade).

The “Lucretia My Reflection” mission starts immediately after that, and it begins with the take the Chimera’s core optional objective.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Chimera core highlighted Image: CD Projeckt Red via Polygon

The core — the one you just ripped out — you’re after doesn’t show up on your HUD and it’s shockingly hard to spot. Even more frustrating, its right under your feet when you start “Lucretia My Reflection.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty active Chimera core on the ground Image: CD Projeckt Red via Polygon

You’ll find it on the ground to the side of the Chimera closest to the hall you’ll exit through. It’s between the tank and where Meyers goes to stand. (You can check the minimap in the images above to help you out.)

