How to take the Chimera’s core Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Right at the beginning of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s “Lucretia My Reflection” mission, you’ll get an optional objective to take the Chimera’s core. After a long and frenetic fight during which you rip out that core, it’s oddly difficult to find.

Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Chimera core guide will tell you exactly where to find the core in “Lucretia My Reflection” after defeating the Chimera during “Spider and the Fly.”

How to take the Chimera’s core

Phantom Liberty’s “Spider and the Fly” mission has you escorting President Meyers from the crash site to a safe house that Songbird points you to. Toward the end of that mission, you’ll head into Dogtown’s expo center.

Hansen’s goons will start attacking until Songbird reveals her surprise — a Chimera walking tank.

Shortly after that, though, things go sideways. After a lot of running and even more shooting, you’ll defeat the Chimera by ripping out it’s core (and replacing it with a grenade).

The “Lucretia My Reflection” mission starts immediately after that, and it begins with the take the Chimera’s core optional objective.

The core — the one you just ripped out — you’re after doesn’t show up on your HUD and it’s shockingly hard to spot. Even more frustrating, its right under your feet when you start “Lucretia My Reflection.”

You’ll find it on the ground to the side of the Chimera closest to the hall you’ll exit through. It’s between the tank and where Meyers goes to stand. (You can check the minimap in the images above to help you out.)