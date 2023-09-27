How long is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is pretty long for DLC. Alongside the main story — which sees V save the president of the NUSA from a plane crash before embarking on spy-thriller shenanigans with Idris Elba — there are plenty of side missions to play through. How long it takes you to beat Phantom Liberty is largely dependent on your playstyle and how much of the side content you tackle.

So with that in mind, here are the details on how long it takes to finish Phantom Liberty, how long it takes to 100% Phantom Liberty, and a rundown of all main missions, side jobs, and gigs.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty story length

If you solely focus on the main story missions — bearing in mind there is one point you are required to have completed three side missions before continuing with the story — you can expect Phantom Liberty to take you around 15 to 20 hours. This includes all of the cutscenes and dialogue, of which there is plenty, but will end up on the longer side if you’re playing on a higher difficulty, when fights are more drawn out.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 100% completion length

If you want to complete everything Phantom Liberty has to offer, add an additional 10 to 15 hours onto the story length, bringing it to around 30 hours total, give or take. This is because Mr. Hands is your primary side mission source in Dogtown, and he has plenty of gigs for you to embark on, including one where you must decide whether to help a man who wants his testimony deleted in a court case or not, and another involving a boxer with a chip in his head that makes him collapse mid-fight.

There is also a Phantom Liberty ending that adds an entirely new ending onto the full game, along with multiple different endings for the expansion itself, so if you want to experience literally everything it has to offer, you’ll be looking at more than 40 hours. Just remember to save the game before any pivotal decisions!

How many missions are in Phantom Liberty?

There are 18 main missions in Phantom Liberty, but if you only plan to play through one path, you won’t encounter all of them. This is because beyond Firestarter, the tenth mission in the list, the rest are dependent on choices you make.

There are also 21 side jobs — missions that are typically shorter but involve your friends and characters you’ve previously met— in Phantom Liberty. Some of these are missable, as they are dependent on specific choices during other missions, so don’t fret if you don’t unlock them all. There are also 10 gigs, essentially contract jobs; most of these are given to you by Mr. Hands. There are also collectibles such as Tarot Cards and Relic Points.

Phantom Liberty main mission list

Dog Eat Dog Hole In The Sky Spider And The Fly Lucretia My Reflection The Damned Get It Together You Know My Name Birds With Broken Wings I’ve Seen That Face Before Firestarter (this is where the story splits) The Killing Moon (option 1) Through Pain To Heaven (only if you make a specific choice in The Killing Moon) Who Wants To Live Forever Things Done Changed Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos (option 2) Somewhat Damaged Leave In Silence Four Score And Seven

Phantom Liberty side jobs list

Tomorrow Never Knows No Easy Way Out Balls To The Wall Push It To The Limit Money For Nothing Dazed And Confused Shot By Both Sides Baby Let Me Take You Dirty Second Hands Money For Nothing Just Another Story Addicted To Chaos Corpo Of The Month New Person, Same Old Mistakes The Show Must Go On Voodoo Treasure Go Your Own Way Run This Town One Way Or Another Moving Heat Hi Ho Silver Lining

Phantom Liberty gigs list