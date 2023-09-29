 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Should you kill Milko Alexis in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Complete the ‘Treating Symptoms’ gig in Dogtown

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Voodoo Boy netrunner and a NetWatch agent during Treating Symptoms Image: CD Projeckt Red via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

“Treating Symptoms” is one of the gigs you’ll get in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty while waiting to rescue Songbird during “Get it Together” in Dogtown. In it, you’ll get tangled up with a NetWatch and a Voodoo Boy netrunner.

Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Milko Alexis guide will explain if you should kill Milko or side with NetWatch during “Treating Symptoms,” and how that choice plays out.

Should you kill Milko Alexis in ‘Treating Symptoms?’

Once you infiltrate the Voodoo Boys hideout in Dogtown during “Treating Symptoms,” you’ll get an objective to find Milko Alexis. After a lot of sneaking and/or shooting, you’ll face a mob of robots.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty guard robots in a Voodoo Boys hideout Image: CD Projeckt Red via Polygon

After they’re all destroyed, you’ll find Milko in the basement along with NetRunner Agent Alan Noel. Turns out, NetWatch has been using Milko as an unwilling informant, so Agent Noel wants him to stay alive a little longer. Since your gig has you here to eliminate Milko Alexis (well, technically, “neutralize” him), you’re left with a choice: let the NetWatch agent finish his work or kill Milko outright.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty V making the choice to side with NetWatch or kill Milko Alexis during Treating Symptoms. Image: CD Projeckt Red via Polygon

After a bit of talking, you’ll get two dialogue options where you make your choice.

  • “Fine, finish your op” sides with NetWatch and lets them finish their work.
  • “Here to protect my client” kills Milko then and there.

Both choices complete “Treating Symptoms,” so there’s no wrong choice here — it’s mostly a role-playing choice. If you side with NetWatch, though, you’ll get a nice bonus in the form of credits a little bit later.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Monster Hunter Now tips and tricks for beginners

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Should you let Hasan go in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sony’s PlayStation Portal is now available to pre-order

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Reprint of Disney Lorcana’s first set moved up to meet incredible demand

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Treat yourself to John Wick: Chapter 4 on 4K Blu-ray for just $20.99

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Analogue Pocket’s new (old) translucent colorways are now available

By Christopher Grant
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon