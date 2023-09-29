Should you kill Milko Alexis in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

“Treating Symptoms” is one of the gigs you’ll get in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty while waiting to rescue Songbird during “Get it Together” in Dogtown. In it, you’ll get tangled up with a NetWatch and a Voodoo Boy netrunner.

Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Milko Alexis guide will explain if you should kill Milko or side with NetWatch during “Treating Symptoms,” and how that choice plays out.

Should you kill Milko Alexis in ‘Treating Symptoms?’

Once you infiltrate the Voodoo Boys hideout in Dogtown during “Treating Symptoms,” you’ll get an objective to find Milko Alexis. After a lot of sneaking and/or shooting, you’ll face a mob of robots.

After they’re all destroyed, you’ll find Milko in the basement along with NetRunner Agent Alan Noel. Turns out, NetWatch has been using Milko as an unwilling informant, so Agent Noel wants him to stay alive a little longer. Since your gig has you here to eliminate Milko Alexis (well, technically, “neutralize” him), you’re left with a choice: let the NetWatch agent finish his work or kill Milko outright.

After a bit of talking, you’ll get two dialogue options where you make your choice.

“Fine, finish your op” sides with NetWatch and lets them finish their work.

sides with NetWatch and lets them finish their work. “Here to protect my client” kills Milko then and there.

Both choices complete “Treating Symptoms,” so there’s no wrong choice here — it’s mostly a role-playing choice. If you side with NetWatch, though, you’ll get a nice bonus in the form of credits a little bit later.