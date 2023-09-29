Should you let Hasan go in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

“Prototype in the Scraper” is one of the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty gigs you’ll get from Mr. Hands during the “Get it Together” mission in Dogtown. It’s one of the jobs that comes up while you’re waiting to go rescue Songbird. During “Prototype in the Scraper,” you’ll have to rescue an over-his-head thief named Hasan from a scav den.

Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Hasan guide will tell you where to find the access code for Hasan’s cell and whether or not you should let Hasan go.

Where to find Hasan’s cell code

Inside a Dogtown scraper (which is future-speak for a “skyscraper”), you’ll make your way into the scav den either sneakily or shoot-ily. You’re there looking for a stolen prototype and you’ll find it in the head of a man named Hasan.

The first step in retrieving the prototype and its documentation is to get Hasan out of his cell. And for that, you’ll need an access code. Luckily the code is nearby. Check the computer right at the top of the stairs behind you. The access code is in a file conveniently labeled “Codes & Passwords” — the code is 2753.

Hasan will lead you to the prototype’s schematics. Once you have them, he’ll lead you across a drawbridge and out of the hideout.

Should you let Hasan go or turn him over to Zenatech?

Across the drawbridge, you’ll sit down for a chat with Hasan. Essentially, your choice boils down to turning Hasan over to Zetatech (who will likely kill him) or letting him escape with the prototype while you (and Mr. Hands) keep the schematics.

Hasan will explain his side, and you’ll get a choice of two dialogue options:

“Calling the fixer. No fast moves” will call Mr. Hands and you’ll decide Hasan’s fate together.

will call Mr. Hands and you’ll decide Hasan’s fate together. “We never met, understood?” will let Hasan go now — you’ll keep the schematics for Mr. Hands.

When you call Mr. Hands, you’ll get another pair of choices:

“OK, sending the coordinates” is the choice to turn Hasan over to Zetatech.

is the choice to turn Hasan over to Zetatech. “Grab the implant, but let Hasan go” convinces Hands to side with you and let Hasan go (after the prototype is safely removed).

The choice you make here is purely role-play. You can let Hasan go immediately or convince Mr. Hands to help him escape. Or, if you’re a monster, you can turn him over to Zetatech. The only real difference is where you drop off the schematics. The outcome is the same any way the gig ends — you complete “Prototype in the Scraper.”