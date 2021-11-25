 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Shop Polygon merch store’s Black Friday Sale

Up to 60% off our great shirts, stickers, mugs, and pins

By Polygon Staff
Grid of images with Polygon t-shirts, with “Black Friday Sale” in the middle Image: Alyssa Nassner/Polygon

Psst. Hey, you. Do you like Black Friday sales?

We’re discounting everything in Polygon’s merch store, with some shirts marked up to 60% off. This sale starts now and ends at the end of day Monday, Nov. 29.

That includes our super comfy classic Polygon logo shirt, in both original and rainbow flavoring, and a logo shirt for our Unraveled series. If you’ve been holding off on buying the truly best gaming T-shirt ever, now’s the time to get it for less. And we even have an equestrian-approved shirt celebrating everyone’s favorite big, stupid horse.

We also have classy mugs that absolutely warrant a spot visible to other humans, and a fun selection of decals and enamel pins.

Act now and pick up a gift for someone you love — or yourself — before this sale ends.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Zendaya talks her role in Dune Part 2, a movie Timothée Chalamet can’t wait to see

By David Grossman
2 comments / new

The best D&D campaigns

By Emma Partlow

Listen to Hawkeye’s Rogers: The Musical song, and how Marvel pulled it off

By David Grossman
3 comments / new

Sonic, Pikachu, Eevee, and Baby Yoda headline 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Owen S. Good
1 comment / new

The Sims 4’s Neighborhood Stories gives free will to other Sims

By Cass Marshall
4 comments / new

Watch the first trailer for the latest horror series with a confusing title

By Tasha Robinson
5 comments / new