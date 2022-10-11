Just a few months after Prime Day, Amazon is back with a pre-Black Friday set of deals its dubbing “Amazon Prime Day Early Access.” And amid the excitement and flurry of sales is a veritable boon of discounts on Blu-ray and DVD box sets for the most frugal and discerning of anime enthusiasts to choose from.
This month’s Amazon Prime Day has something for every anime fan, with deals on classic anime like Cowboy Bebop, Akira, and Trigun to newer titles like Steins;Gate 0, ID: Invaded, and more.
Anime Blu-ray and DVD sets
- Akira [Blu-ray/DVD combo] — $9.79 (72% off)
- Attack on Titan: Season 3 - Part 1 [Blu-ray] — $39.99 (52% off)
- Code Geass: Lelouch of Rebellion - The Complete Series — $31.99 (54% off)
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series — $41.99 (71% off)
- Dragon Ball Z Movie Pack Collection One (Movies 1 to 5) — $9.07 (69% off)
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly - The Movie — $8.96 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Broly Triple Feature (Broly/Broly Second Coming/Bio-Broly) [Blu-ray] —$21.99 (37% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Season 1-9 Collection (Amazon Exclusive) — $95.49 (45% off)
- Hellsing - Hellsing Series (Classic) — $12.87 (63% off)
- ID: Invaded - The Complete Series [Blu-ray] — $47.99 (46% off)
- My Hero Academia: Season One [Blu-ray] — $18.27 (71% off)
- One Piece Film: Gold [DVD] — $16.09 (46% off)
- Samurai Champloo: The Complete Series — $16.09 (67% off)
- Steins;Gate 0: Part One [Blu-ray] — $49.99 (41% off)
- The Devil Is a Part Timer: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] — $20.99 (53% off)
- The Vision of Escaflowne: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] —$37.99 (45% off)
- Trigun: Complete Series Box Set (Classic) — $22.99 (42% off)
- Violet Evergarden - The Complete Series — $23.61 (64% off)
Loading comments...