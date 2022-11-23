Target is a legitimate destination for good board games, boasting exclusive games that you simply can’t find anywhere else. It’s also home to the full line of Disney Villainous games and Exploding Kittens, and it’s one of the few big-box retailers that deigns to place Dungeons & Dragons on its shelves. This year, the big red dot’s got a bunch of great deals — and they’re all running now through Saturday. Here are our picks of the best of the bunch.
- Alien: Fate of the Nostromo for $14.69 (24% off)
- Bananagrams for $7.99 (50% off)
- Blokus for $11.99 (34% off)
- Catan for $30 (40% off)
- The Chameleon for $11.25 (49% off)
- Chess Made Simple for $13.99 (30% off)
- Clue for $8.39 (16% off)
- The Clueless Party Game for $11 (26% off)
- Count Your Chickens! for $8 (50% off)
- The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine for $9.99 (30% off)
- Disney Gargoyles Awakening for $20.99 (23% off)
- Disney Haunted Mansion Call of the Spirits for $17.49 (17% off)
- Disney It’s A Small World for $17.49 (15% off)
- Disney Mickey’s Christmas Carol for $9.99 (50% off)
- Disney Villainous for $20 (49% off)
- Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder for $15 (49% off)
- Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots for $20.99 (30% off)
- Disney Villainous: Perfectly Wretched for $14.99 (33% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set for $10 (50% off)
- Exploding Kittens for $9.99 (50% off)
- Exploding Kittens NSFW Edition for $13.99 (31% off)
- Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion for $34.99 (21% off)
- The Godfather: Last Family Standing for $9.99 (50% off)
- The Great British Baking Show Game for $17.29 (30% off)
- Hand-to-Hand Wombat for $18.19 (30% off)
- Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle Deckbuilding Game for $34.99 (30% off)
- Herd Mentality for $10 (50% off)
- I’m a Little Crabby for $13.99 (30% off)
- Jumanji Deluxe for $27.50 (49% off)
- Junior Detective for $9.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic World: Dominion Kerplunk for $8.49 (50% off)
- Mantis for $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel Villainous: Mischief Malice for $15 (48% off)
- Mastermind for $9.99 (33% off)
- Minecraft: Heroes of the Village for $15 (50% off)
- Movie Scene It? for $14.99 (27% off)
- National Lampoons Christmas Vacation for $9.99 (50% off)
- Tetris $9.99 (50% off)
- Throw Throw Avocado for $12.49 (48% off)
- Throw Throw Burrito for $12.49 (50% off)
- Throw Throw Burrito Game: Extreme Outdoor Edition for $20.99 (30% off)
- Ticket to Ride for $30 (48% off)
- Ticket to Ride First Journey for $17.50 (44% off)
- Ticket to Ride San Francisco for $12.50 (50% off)
- Recipes for Disaster for $17.49 (30% off)
- Poetry for Neanderthals for $13.99 (30% off)
- Poetry for Neanderthals Game NSFW Edition for $14.69 (nice… I mean, 30% off)
- Pokémon Trainer Trivia for $12.50 (51% off)
- Quirkle for $13 (47% off)
- Uno Triple Play for $14.50 (37% off)
- USPS: The Great American Mail Race for $17.50 (50% off)
- Unstable Unicorns for $13.99 (30% off)
- Venn for $12.49 (50% off)
- Wavelength for $20 (50% off)
- What Do You Meme? The Office for $20.99 (29% off)
- Zombie Kittens for $10.49 (50% off)
