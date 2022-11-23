Target is a legitimate destination for good board games, boasting exclusive games that you simply can’t find anywhere else. It’s also home to the full line of Disney Villainous games and Exploding Kittens, and it’s one of the few big-box retailers that deigns to place Dungeons & Dragons on its shelves. This year, the big red dot’s got a bunch of great deals — and they’re all running now through Saturday. Here are our picks of the best of the bunch.