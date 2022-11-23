 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Target has deep Black Friday discounts on board games and the D&D starter set

Including Disney Villainous, Exploding Kittens, plus old favorites like Scene It? and Clue

By Charlie Hall
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Several miniatures from the game, Alien: Fate of the Nostromo, posed on the game board. It looks like it’s being projected on a CRT display.
Alien: Fate of the Nostromo
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

Target is a legitimate destination for good board games, boasting exclusive games that you simply can’t find anywhere else. It’s also home to the full line of Disney Villainous games and Exploding Kittens, and it’s one of the few big-box retailers that deigns to place Dungeons & Dragons on its shelves. This year, the big red dot’s got a bunch of great deals — and they’re all running now through Saturday. Here are our picks of the best of the bunch.

