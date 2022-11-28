 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cyber Monday board game deals: Amazon cuts hundreds of titles up to 75%

Gloomhaven, Descent, Arkham Horror, Dixit, Catan, Pandemic, and more at the best prices we’ve seen this year

By Charlie Hall
A bag with multicolored tiles pouring out of it from the board game Azul
Azul
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

Amazon sells a lot of board games, but it saves its very best deals for Cyber Monday. This year is no exception, with nearly 200 games at the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. We’ve gathered up all of the deals we could find — including Descent: Legends of the Dark, all three seasons of Pandemic Legacy, modern classics like Blood Rage, and brand-new titles like Unfathomable and Jabba’s Palace: A Love Letter Game.

Looking for your favorite franchise? We’ve broken those out as well, including sections on Catan, Marvel Champions, and more. Scroll down and get rolling!

Foam guns next to a pile of money from Cash n’ Guns.
Cash ’N Guns
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon
A dragon and a dwarf face down a pair of wolves.
Descent: Legends of the Dark
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon
The human scoundrel character from Gloomhaven with all her kit on display.
Gloomhaven
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon
photo of Star Wars: Legion speeder bike miniature
Star Wars: Legion
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon
Mom and Pop Deep One tower over the cast of Unfathomable as they struggle to, alternately, save or scuttle the ship.
Unfathomable
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

Catan

Catan, set up for play.
Catan
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

Marvel Champions

Captain Marvel and Peter Parker take on Rhino in a mock set-up of the cards fropm Marvel Champions.
Marvel Champions
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

Pandemic

Pandemic: Legacy board showing several disease cubes and a few cards for dealing with them.
Pandemic Legacy Season 1
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective

The contents of Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective - The Baker Street Irregulars. It includes a map of London and several booklets — including what looks like a phone book.
Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective - The Baker Street Irregulars
Photo: Space Cowboys

Ticket to Ride

Unlock!

