Cyber Monday board game deals: Amazon cuts hundreds of titles up to 75%

Amazon sells a lot of board games, but it saves its very best deals for Cyber Monday. This year is no exception, with nearly 200 games at the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. We’ve gathered up all of the deals we could find — including Descent: Legends of the Dark, all three seasons of Pandemic Legacy, modern classics like Blood Rage, and brand-new titles like Unfathomable and Jabba’s Palace: A Love Letter Game.
Looking for your favorite franchise? We’ve broken those out as well, including sections on Catan, Marvel Champions, and more. Scroll down and get rolling!
- 7 Wonders for $33.49 (44% off)
- 7 Wonders Architects for $27.49 (45% off)
- 7 Wonders Duel for $19.49 (35% off)
- Arkham Horror 3rd Edition for $44.99 (44% off)
- Arkham Horror The Card Game Revised Core Set (latest version) for $41.49 (31% off)
- Arkham Horror The Card Game (older version) for $24.99 (44% off)
- Arkham Horror The Card Game Edge of The Earth Investigator Expansion (older version) for $25.49 (36% off)
- Azul for $23.99 (40% off)
- Azul Queen’s Garden for $20.49 (54% off)
- Azul Crystal Mosaic for $9.99 (33% off)
- Azul Stained Glass of Sintra for $27.49 (31% off)
- Blood Rage for $54.49 (39% off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization: A New Dawn for $30.49 (45% off)
- Cash ’N Guns for $22.99 (43% off)
- Camel Up Second Edition for $25.99 (35% off)
- Carcassonne for $23.49 (31% off)
- Carcassonne 20th Anniversary Edition for $32.49 (19% off)
- Carcassonne Big Box for $44.99 (50% off)
- Catapult Feud for $27.49 (31% off)
- Century Golem $27.49 (31% off)
- Century Spice Road for $20.49 (49% off)
- Choose Your Own Adventure House of Danger for $20.49 (32% off)
- Citadels for $18.99 (37% off)
- Cosmic Encounter 42nd Anniversary Edition for $38.99 (35% off)
- Dead of Winter for $38.99 (29% off)
- Descent: Legends of the Dark for $91.99 (47% off)
- Dixit (2021 version) for $25.49 (36% off)
- Dixit Quest for $14.99 (50% off)
- Stella - Dixit Universe for $22.99 (43% off)
- Fallout The Board Game for $38.99 (44% off)
- Fallout The Board Game Atomic Bonds Cooperative Upgrade Pack for $11.49 (32% off)
- Forgotten Waters for $29.99 (50% off)
- A Feast for Odin for $69.49 (31% off)
- Eldritch Horror for $38.99 (35% off)
- A Game of Thrones The Board Game Second Edition for $34.49 (47% off)
- Get On Board: New York & London for $20.99 (30% off)
- Gloomhaven for $101.99 (38% off)
- Hey, That’s My Fish for $7.99 (47% off)
- Infinity Gauntlet: A Love Letter Game for $9.99 (33% off)
- The Initiative for $33.49 (44% off)
- Jabba’s Palace: A Love Letter Game for $9.49 (37% off)
- Jaipur for $11.49 (54% off)
- Labyrinth for $19.31 (42% off)
- The Lord of the Rings Journeys in Middle-earth for $61.49 (44% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game Revised Core Set for $38.99 (35% off)
- Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition for $61.49 (44% off)
- Mansions of Madness Streets of Arkham for $28.99 (59% off)
- Mansions of Madness Beyond the Threshold $23.49 (29% off)
- Marvel Crisis Protocol Core Set for $55.49 (44% off)
- Memoir ’44 for $27.99 (57% off)
- Mice & Mystics for $44.49 (44% off)
- Mountains of Madness for $24.49 (51% off)
- Mysterium for $30.49 (45% off)
- Mysterium Park for $19.49 (35% off)
- Mysterium Hidden Signs for $15.49 (48% off)
- Mysterium Secrets & Lies for $16.99 (43% off)
- Patchwork for $20.49 (41% off)
- Sheriff of Nottingham 2nd Edition for $23.99 (40% off)
- Small World of Warcraft for $33.49 (44% off)
- Star Wars: Armada Core Set for $66.99 (44% off)
- Star Wars: Imperial Assault for $65.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars: Legion Core Set for $66.99 (44% off)
- Star Wars: Legion Clone Wars Core Set for $66.99 (44% off)
- Star Wars: Outer Rim for $51.99 (31% off)
- Star Wars: Rebellion for $61.49 (44% off)
- Star Wars: Rebellion - Rise of the Empire expansion for $24.99 (44% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures Game 2nd Edition Core Set for $27.49 (43% off)
- So Clover! for $16.99 (32% off)
- Splendor for $23.99 (40% off)
- Cities of Splendor for $20.99 (48% off)
- Splendor Marvel for $28.99 (42% off)
- Stuffed Fables for $42.49 (44% off)
- Takenoko for $29.49 (25% off)
- Tokaido for $27.49 (31% off)
- Twilight Imperium 4th Edition for $91.99 (44% off)
- Twilight Imperium: Prophecy of Kings for $56.99 (48% off)
- Unfathomable for $44.49 (44% off)
- Whitehall Mystery for $27.49 (31% off)
- Zombicide Black Plague for $61.49 (44% off)
- Zombicide 2nd Edition for $61.49 (44% off)
Catan
- Catan for $33.49 (32% off)
- Catan 3D Edition (sculpted by Klaus Teuber) for $167.99 (44% off)
- Catan Junior (family friendly) for $19.49 (44% off)
- Catan Traveler Compact Edition $27.99 (46% off)
- Catan Cities & Knights for $38.49 (36% off)
- Catan Explorers and Pirates for $30.49 (45%)
- Catan Legend of the Conquerors (for Cities and Knights) for $32.49 (31% off)
- Catan Seafarers Extension (5 to 6 players) $17.99 (45% off)
- Catan Starfarers 2nd Edition for $55.49 (44% off)
- Catan Treasures, Dragons and Adventures for $25.99 (45%)
- Catan Traders and Barbarians for $30.49 (49% off)
- Catan Traders and Barbarians Extension (5 to 6 players) for $17.99 (45% off)
- Catan Seafarers for $33.49 (39% off)
- A Game of Thrones Catan for $44.49 (44% off)
- Catan Histories: Settlers of America for $38.99 (44% off)
- Rivals for Catan Card Game for $20.49 (45% off)
- Catan Dice Game for $11.99 (20% off)
Marvel Champions
- Marvel Champions The Card Game Captain America $12.99 (24% off)
- Marvel Champions The Card Game The Galaxy’s Most Wanted for $30.99 (31% off)
- Marvel Champions The Card Game The Mad Titan’s Shadow for $26.49 (41% off)
- Marvel Champions The Card Game The Rise of Red Skull for $23.49 (48% off)
- Marvel Champions The Card Game Scarlet Witch for $9.99 (41% off)
- Marvel Champions The Card Game Sinister Motives for $24.99 (44% off)
- Marvel Champions The Card Game Vision Hero Pack for $9.99 (33% off)
- Marvel Champions The Card Game Venom for $9.99 (41% off)
- Marvel Champions The Card Game Warmachine for $10.99 (35% off)
Pandemic
- Pandemic for $22.49 (44% off)
- Pandemic Legacy Season 1 Blue (first in series) for $47.99 (31% off)
- Pandemic Legacy Season 1 Red (first in series) for $49.99 (20% off)
- Pandemic Legacy Season 0 (prequel) for $34.99 (56% off)
- Pandemic Legacy Season 2 Yellow (sequel) for $33.49 (63% off)
- Pandemic Rapid Response for $9.99 (75% off)
- Pandemic In the Lab for $19.49 (57% off)
- Pandemic On the Brink for $16.49 (53%)
- Pandemic Fall of Rome for $19.99 (60% off)
- Pandemic Reign of Cthulhu for $20.99 (58% off)
- Pandemic World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King for $30.99 (48% off)
Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective
- Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective - The Baker Street Irregulars for $31.99 (45% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective - Carlton House & Queen’s Park for $27.49 (53% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective - Jack the Ripper & West End Adventures for $31.99 (45% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective - The Thames Murders & Other Cases for $29.99 (48% off)
Ticket to Ride
- Ticket to Ride for $33.49 (39% off)
- Ticket to Ride Europa 1912 for $12.99 (41% off)
- Ticket to Ride Europe Board Game for $33.49 (33% off)
- Ticket to Ride Europe First Journey (family friendly) for $17.99 (49% off)
- Ticket to Ride Europe 15th Anniversary Deluxe Edition for $55.49 (44% off)
- Ticket to Ride First Journey (family friendly) for $17.99 (49% off)
- Ticket to Ride France for $20.49 (54% off)
- Ticket to Ride The Heart of Africa for $14.49 (52% off)
- Ticket to Ride India for $12.49 (64% off)
- Ticket to Ride Japan for $23.49 (31% off)
- Ticket to Ride London Board Game for $7.99 (68% off)
- Ticket to Ride New York for $8.49 (66% off)
- Ticket to Ride Nordic Countries for $21.99 (63% off)
- Ticket to Ride Rails & Sails for $49.99 (44% off)
- Ticket to Ride USA 1910 for $14.99 (32% off)
Unlock!
- Star Wars Unlock! for $23.99 (31% off)
- Unlock! Heroic Adventures for $20.49 (45% off)
- Unlock! Epic Adventures for $19.99 (33% off)
- Unlock! Mystery Adventures for $20.49 (32% off)
- Unlock! Mythic Adventures for $20.49 (32% off)
