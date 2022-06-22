 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PlayStation’s summer sale includes games like Sekiro and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The sale also includes FIFA 22, Madden NFL 22, and NBA 2K22

By Austen Goslin
Several characters from Tiny Tina’s Wonderland face an off-screen enemy Image: Gearbox Software/2K Games

Sony is hosting a summer celebration sale in the PlayStation Store that includes discounts on tons of games, both new and old. PlayStation’s Mid-Year Deals sale begins on June 22 and will run until July 7.

The sale includes discounts of up to 75% off on certain games. There are also a few highlights, like 20% off of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which makes the PS4 version $47.99 and the PS5 Chaotic Great edition $71.99. Sekiro: Shadow’s Die Twice’s Game of the Year Edition is also discounted 50% to $29.99, and many of EA’s Sports titles are on sale, including the latest versions of FIFA and Madden NFL.

Here are a few other selected highlights from Sony’s sale:

Sony also has a few game add-ons in the sale as well. These include cosmetic packs for games like Fortnite, as well as DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne. Sony also points out in its blog post about the sale that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 season pass is on sale ... if you want to buy a 7-year-old season pass, for some reason.

