PlayStation’s summer sale includes games like Sekiro and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Sony is hosting a summer celebration sale in the PlayStation Store that includes discounts on tons of games, both new and old. PlayStation’s Mid-Year Deals sale begins on June 22 and will run until July 7.

The sale includes discounts of up to 75% off on certain games. There are also a few highlights, like 20% off of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which makes the PS4 version $47.99 and the PS5 Chaotic Great edition $71.99. Sekiro: Shadow’s Die Twice’s Game of the Year Edition is also discounted 50% to $29.99, and many of EA’s Sports titles are on sale, including the latest versions of FIFA and Madden NFL.

Here are a few other selected highlights from Sony’s sale:

Sony also has a few game add-ons in the sale as well. These include cosmetic packs for games like Fortnite, as well as DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne. Sony also points out in its blog post about the sale that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 season pass is on sale ... if you want to buy a 7-year-old season pass, for some reason.